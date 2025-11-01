Preview: Americans at Hurricanes - November 1, 2025
Published on October 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans had a 2-1 lead heading into the third period against the Saskatoon Blades Tuesday night, but the Blades raised their game to another level over the final 20 minutes that the Americans couldn't match as Saskatoon scored three unanswered goals in a 4-2 win. Jesse McKinnon and Gavin Garland (SHG) scored for Tri-City while Xavier Wendt made 32 saves in the loss. With the loss, Tri-City has now lost the last seven head-to-head matches against Saskatoon.
VS LETHBRIDGE: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Hurricanes. Last season the Hurricanes visited the Toyota Center on January 15 and skated away with a 3-2 overtime win. That was the first time Lethbridge had won a game at the Toyota Center since December 11, 1999. Tri-City last visited Lethbridge January 5, 2024, a 3-0 win.
Team Comparison
TRI-CITY AMERICANS LETHBRIDGE HURRICANES
RECORD: 5-7-0-0 RECORD: 3-12-0-1
CONFERENCE RANKING: 10th CONFERENCE RANKING: 11th
Goals for: 28 Goals for: 45
GOALS AGAINST: 42 GOALS AGAINST: 79
POWER PLAY: 18.6% (8/43) POWER PLAY: 16.7% (10/60)
PENALTY KILL: 63.9% (23/36) PENALTY KILL: 80.8% (40/58)
LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:
Jake Gudelj (2-9-11) LUKE COZENS (11-10-21)
Connor Dale (4-5-9) SHANE SMITH (8-11-19)
Savin Virk (4-4-8) Logan Wormald (7-11-18)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
