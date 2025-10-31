Rockets Visit Giants Saturday Night

Kelowna Rockets goaltender Josh Banini

The Kelowna Rockets (4-5-1-1) are back on the road this Saturday to face the Vancouver Giants (7-7-0-1) at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or tune in on 104.7 The Lizard.

The Rockets enter the weekend looking to get back in the win column after a 4-3 overtime loss to Medicine Hat last Saturday. Despite the defeat, Kelowna has picked up points in two of its last three outings and continues to build confidence behind strong performances from Tomas Poletin (7G, 3A) and Carson Wetsch (1G, 8A).

Goaltenders Josh Banini & Harrison Boettiger have been a steady presences in net for the Rockets, while the team's defensive structure continues to tighten as the group looks to climb the BC Division standings.

VANCOUVER:

The Giants come into Saturday's matchup riding a two-game win streak after back-to-back victories over Kamloops. Vancouver has found its stride offensively, scoring five or more goals in three of its last five contests.

Leading the charge for the Giants is Cameron Schmidt (10G, 13A), who ranks among the WHL's top scorers, while defenseman Ryan Lin (3G, 17A) provides elite puck movement from the blue line. The Giants power play has been a major weapon this season, operating at 26.5%, making discipline and special teams execution a key factor for the Rockets.

INSIDE THE SERIES

2025-26 Season Series: First Meeting

Last Season Series: Vancouver won 6-1-1-0

Kelowna Record: 4-5-1-1

Vancouver Record: 7-7-0-1

Last 5 Games:

Kelowna - (4-3 OTL vs Medicine Hat), (2-1 W @ Victoria), (1-3 L @ Tri-City), (2-3 L vs Everett), (5-6 L vs Victoria)

Vancouver - (5-3 W vs Kamloops), (5-4 W vs Kamloops), (5-6 L vs Portland), (3-1 W vs Medicine Hat), (3-4 L @ Penticton)

Goals For/Against: Kelowna 30 GF / 42 GA | Vancouver 55 GF / 65 GA

Special Teams: Kelowna PP 7/49 (14.3%), PK 31/40 (77.5%) | Vancouver PP 13/49 (26.5%), PK 40/63 (63.5%)

UPCOMING WHL MILESTONES:

Mazden Leslie is 4 points away from 200 career WHL points.

Mazden Leslie is 10 games away from 300 career WHL games played.

Carson Wetsch is 11 games away from 200 career WHL games played.

Hiroki Gojsic is 9 points shy of 100 career WHL points.

INJURY REPORT:

No current injuries

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Following Saturday's game, the Rockets head down the highway to face the Penticton Vees on Wednesday, November 5th, at 7:05 pm. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or tune in on 104.7 The Lizard.

