T-Birds Scare up a Win Over Saskatoon

Published on October 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - Antonio Martorana scored twice, Grayson Malinoski turned aside 30 shots and the Seattle Thunderbirds used a five goal third period to beat the Saskatoon Blades, 5-1, Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center in the only meeting this season between the two teams. The T-Birds are back on home ice Saturday at 6:05 p.m. to host the Prince George Cougars.

The Thunderbirds (6-7-0-0) were behind, 1-0, after two periods, the result of a Saskatoon power play goal in the final minute of the opening stanza. Undeterred, Seattle exploded early in the third period, scoring three times in the first ten minutes. "We've been preaching lately to stay positive throughout the game and not let frustration set in," said head coach Matt O'Dette of the comeback. "When you keep the vibes good, you can get the bounces later on in the game."

O'Dette added they stayed within striking distance because Malinoski was sharp between the pipes the first two periods with 25 of his 30 saves. "Mali was good. He held us in the game until we got our feet under us." It was Malinoski's second straight win in net. "He's building up good games. It starts in practice and preparing the right way for games."

The T-Birds tied the game with the first of Martorana's two goals at 1:21 of period three, assisted by Coster Dunn and Ashton Cumby. Just over two minutes later Martorana gave Seattle the lead, once again set up by a Dunn assist. Grayson Tash earned the second helper on the game winner.

"We knew one would fall and one did," explained Martorana of the third period onslaught. "We just kept rolling and staying high. The whole team was going tonight. We had positive energy and it led to good goals for us."

Just before the midway point of the third, Braeden Cootes made it 3-1 with his third goal in the last two games. Then at 11:35 Brendan Rudolph got in on the scoring with Martorana and Dunn assisting. The final goal came with just 11 seconds remaining with Jaxson Pawlenchuk getting his first in the WHL.

"We had guys driving to the net, getting net front," remarked O'Dette of his team's third period offense. "We sustained some O-zone time and capitalized on some mistakes. Just funneling pucks to the net and getting to rebounds. It was playing to our formula and getting to the net more."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Rookie center Brock England, who was the team's leading goal scorer prior to Friday, is back in Nova Scotia representing Canada at the U17 Hockey Challenge.

For the first time this season, Seattle has put together back-to-back wins.

With his three assists, Coster Dunn is one point shy of 100 points in his WHL career.

Seven of the Thunderbirds ten games in the upcoming month of November will be on home ice.







