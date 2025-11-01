Warriors Silenced by Pats

Published on October 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors fell to the Regina Pats in the last Halloween fright of the night.

Following a tripping call to Zachary Lansard just over six minutes into the first period, the Warriors found themselves on the first man-advantage of the game. Although they weren't able to capitalize on the first opportunity, they found themselves back on a power play just 30 seconds after returning to full strength.

Back on the advantage, the Warriors drew first blood with a power-play goal off the stick of Captain Lynden Lakovic midway through the frame. The Warriors headed back to the power play with under ten minutes to play after a holding call to Regina's Mathis Paul. The Regina Pats found themselves on their first power play of the game after an interference call to Ethan Semeniuk, but the Warriors' penalty kill stood strong.

The Pats struck twice late in the frame with goals from Matt Paranych and Keets Fawcett ten seconds apart with less than four minutes to play in the period.

In the second period, the Warriors were able to cash in early after Aiden Ziprick was able to tap home his 4th goal of the season three minutes into the frame. Following a scrum in the neutral zone, Brady Ness and Kolten Bridgeman were assessed matching fighting majors.

After a tussle behind Regina's net just under 13 minutes into the frame, the Warriors found themselves back on the penalty kill. Landen McFadden was assessed a minor for roughing and a minor for hooking that was served by veteran forward Pavel McKenzie. Regina's Jonas Kohn was assessed a matching roughing minor.

Although the Pats weren't able to capitalize on the advantage, they pulled ahead late in the frame with a goal from Zachary Lansard. By the end of the second period, the shots were 19-13 in favour of the visiting team.

In the third period, the Pats sent home the period's first goal to put themselves ahead by two with under 15 minutes to play. The Warriors had one opportunity on the man-advantage following a roughing minor to Jonas Kohn. The Warriors weren't able to capitalize and the Pats were able to add their fifth goal once back at even strength.

Connor Schmidt was assessed a late penalty following a delay of game call.

Kyle Jones made 27 saves on 32 shots. Across the ice, Marek Schlenker made 22 saves on 24 shots. The Warriors went one for four on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill.The team heads north tomorrow afternoon for a Saturday showdown against the Prince Albert Raiders. Follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo, the pregame show starts at 6:40. Fans can also watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.