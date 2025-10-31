Tips Pull Away in Third, Beat Blazers 6-3

Published on October 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KAMLOOPS, B.C. - A third period surge provided a cushion for the Everett Silvertips as they bested the Kamloops Blazers 6-3 at the Sandman Centre Wednesday night.

Cameron Dillard opened the scoring 7:34 into the first, wiring a wrister home for his second goal in as many games. Jordan Keller tied the game for Kamloops 1:47 into the second. Everett re-claimed the lead 7:37 into the middle frame, as Zack Shantz found a streaking Shea Busch for a shorthanded breakaway goal.

Busch grabbed his second of the night at 11:00, set up by Finnish linemates Julius Miettinen and Matias Vanhanen. Logan Lanti's first career WHL goal for Kamloops made it a 3-2 Everett lead through two periods.

Clarke Schaefer capitalized on a sharp-angle shot 3:52 into the third for his fourth goal of the season. Shantz followed up at 14:40 with a powerplay goal set up by Jaxsin Vaughan, providing much-needed insurance for the Tips.

Nathan Behm brought the Blazers back to within striking distance with a breakaway goal at 17:26, but a Vaughan empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining sealed the win for Everett.

Raiden LeGall stopped 31 of 34 in the win, while Ivans Kufterins finished 34-for-39.







