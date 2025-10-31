Game Day Hub: October 31 vs Prince George

Published on October 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Keep Portland Fear'd as the Portland Winterhawks return home for Halloween night at the Glass Palace! The Hawks face off against the Prince George Cougars in their third meeting of the season, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. PST. Get to the VMC for early doors, as the scary good fun begins at 5:30 PM.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The Victoria Royals jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Sunday afternoon in Portland and held off a late Winterhawks rally to take a 3-2 win. Reed Brown and Ryan Miller scored in the third period for Portland, but the comeback bid fell just short.

Keep Portland Fear'd

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as the Portland Winterhawks celebrate Keep Portland Fear'd Night on Friday, October 31! A thrilling matchup against the Prince George Cougars awaits, paired with spooktacular activities for fans of all ages. Here's what Hawkey fans can expect:

Trick-or-Treating on the Concourse with Toyota Fanfest:

Bring your little ghouls and goblins to Toyota Fanfest! Kids can trick-or-treat around the concourse, gathering candy and fun memories along the way.

Rosebuds Dance Team:

Don't miss special performances from the Portland Winterhawks' Rosebuds dance team, bringing the energy and excitement throughout the game!

Chuck-a-Puck Contest:

A fan-favorite event returns! Participate during intermission for a chance to win big prizes.

Halloween Music:

Get in the spooky spirit with themed tunes playing throughout the night to set the perfect Halloween atmosphere.

Costume Contest:

Fans are encouraged to show off their best Halloween costumes and compete for amazing prizes! Rewards include signed Winterhawks gear and tickets to future games.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Dr. Jack's

Dr. Jack's will open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday! Stop by for a place to hang-out and have a sip and bite before heading over to the VMC for Hawkey!

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Prince George Preview

The Winterhawks and Cougars are familiar foes, meeting 16 times over the past five seasons with Portland holding an 11-3-0-2 edge. Prince George claimed both matchups earlier this season, dating back to opening weekend on September 19 and 20 in Prince George. These meetings are always intense, with Portland having won all three playoff series between the teams, including a dramatic Game 7 victory at the CN Centre in last year's first round.

Prince George enters the weekend with an 8-4-0-0 record, coming off a 4-3 loss to Seattle on Saturday night. The Cougars remain perfect on the road, winning all four games away from home so far.

Over-ager Kooper Gizowski leads the way for Prince George with 22 points (11G, 11A), placing him fourth among WHL skaters in both goals and points.

Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen has rejoined the Cougars from the San Jose Sharks since the last time the Hawks faced Prince George. Since returning, he's started eight games, earning five wins while posting a 2.75 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! The Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time have been revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener on October 25, presented by Chick-fil-A. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







