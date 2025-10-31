Rebels Announce Game Time Scenarios Due to World Series

Published on October 31, 2025

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have announced the following schedule scenarios for this Saturday, November 1, in relation to a potential conflict with the World Series.

The scenarios are as follows...

- IF the World Series requires Game 7, scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. MT, the Rebels game versus the Swift Current Broncos at the Marchant Crane Centrium will start at 3:00 p.m. MT, ending at approximately 5:30 p.m.

- IF the World Series ends Friday night and no Game 7 is required, the Rebels game will start at 6 p.m. MT as currently scheduled.

In either event, the Red Deer Advocate Postgame Skate with the Rebels will still take place following the game.

"We, like many Rebels fans and Canadians, are captivated by the Blue Jays run to the World Series," says Merrick Sutter, Rebels Senior Vice President. "This potential change, if required, will allow our fans to enjoy our game Saturday afternoon and also be part of what would be a marquee moment in Canadian sports history. Go Jays Go!"







