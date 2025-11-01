Pats Score Three Unanswered to Defeat Warriors, 5-2, on Halloween

Published on October 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, SK - With the game tied 2-2 early in the second period, the Regina Pats scored three unanswered goals to earn a 5-2 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors at Temple Gardens Centre on Halloween.

The Warriors opened the scoring on their second power-play of the first period, when Aiden Ziprick worked the blue line and slid a pass to Pavel McKenzie, who set up Lynden Lakovic. Lakovic pulled the puck to his forehand, walked out in front and buried the game's first goal past Marek Schlenker at 9:47. Later in the frame, the Pats would strike twice in 10 seconds to take the lead. Tying the game was Matt Paranych, who completed a play created by Ruslan Karimov and Jace Egland, jamming a puck past Kyle Jones for his first goal of the season at 16:13. Off the draw win from Cohen Klassen, captain Ephram McNutt made a stretch pass to Keets Fawcett, who slid the puck between the legs of Jones to take the lead at 16:23.

However, at 2:17 of the middle frame, Moose Jaw would draw even. In the result of a tic-tac-toe goal, Connor Schmidt led the charge by finding Ziprick, who dished a pass to Kash Anderson for a backdoor tap-in. With under three minutes remaining in the frame, Keets Fawcett found Shea Rollason in front, and his shot attempt redirected onto the stick of Zach Lansard. The 17-year-old would make no mistake, lifting a backhand past Jones to put the Pats back on top at 17:03.

In the third, Cohen Klassen worked the puck up the wall to Reese Hamilton, who teed up Aiden Wagner for a one-timer past Jones to secure his first career WHL goal and point at 5:20, extending the Pats' lead to 4-2. Later in the period, Ellis Mieyette fired a shot on net with the rebound bouncing onto the stick of Fawcett, who buried a backhander for his second goal of the game at 16:52 making it a 5-2 score.

That would be the final tally in Moose Jaw, with Regina improving to 5-7-1-1, earning at least a point in five of their last six games. Pats' Schlenker stopped 22 of 24 shots and Warriors' Jones made 27 saves on 32 shots, with the final shots on goal being 32-24 in favour of Regina. On special teams, the Pats went scoreless on the power-play (0/3), while the Warriors scored the lone goal on the man advantage, going 1/4 on the night.

The Blue Brigade impressively had 12 different skaters record points against Moose Jaw. Notably, Wagner picked up his first career WHL goal and point, Paranych found the back of the net for the first time in the 2025-26 campaign, and Lansard has four points (1G, 3A) in his last two contests.

The next meeting between these two teams is on November 8 at Temple Gardens Centre.

FINAL: Regina Pats 5, Moose Jaw Warriors 2

THE GOALS

First Period

Warriors 1-0 -#17 Lynden Lakovic (12), assisted by #20 Pavel McKenzie & #21 Aiden Ziprick at 9:47 (PP)

Holding the puck at the Pats' blue line, Ziprick slid a pass to McKenzie, who fed Lakovic - he walked out in front and beat Schlenker to open the scoring at 9:47 on the man advantage.

Pats 1-1 - #44 Matt Paranych (1), assisted by #25 Ruslan Karimov & #24 Jace Egland at 16:13

After the puck was shuffled to centre ice, Karimov passed the puck to Paranych who drove the net and jammed home his first goal of the season to even the score at 16:13.

Pats 2-1 - #10 Keets Fawcett (7), assisted by #55 Ephram McNutt & #37 Cohen Klassen at 16:23

After Klassen won the draw, McNutt sprung Fawcett with a stretch pass for a partial breakaway before he beat Jones five-hole to give the Pats the lead 10 seconds after they tied the game at 16:23.

Second Period

Warriors 2-2 - #55 Kash Anderson (4), assisted by #21 Aiden Ziprick & #10 Connor Schmidt at 2:17

Anderson finished off a pretty passing play orchestrated by Ziprick and Schmidt, burying a tap-in goal to even the score at 2:17 of the second period.

Pats 3-2 - #57 Zach Lansard (6), assisted by #22 Shea Rollason & #10 Keets Fawcett at 17:03

Pressing in the offensive zone, Fawcett swung a pass to Rollason in front, who threw a puck toward the net, and his shot deflected onto Lansard's stick. Lansard would then bury a backhanded shot to restore the Pats' lead at 17:03.

Third Period

Pats 4-2 - #23 Aiden Wagner (1), assisted by #6 Reese Hamilton & #37 Cohen Klassen at 5:20

Skating up the half wall, Klassen played it over to Hamilton at the point. Hamilton then connected with Wagner, who wired a one-timer past Jones for his first career WHL goal and point at 5:20.

Pats 5-2 - #10 Keets Fawcett (8), assisted by #21 Ellis Mieyette & #3 Jonas Kohn at 16:52

Receiving the puck in the slot, Mieyette dragged and unloaded a shot on net with Fawcett burying the rebound for his second of the night at 16:52.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 8 - 11 - 13 - 32 Warriors: 6 - 7 - 11 - 24

Power Plays

Pats: 0/3 Warriors: 1/4

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 22 saves on 24 shots Warriors: Kyle Jones - 27 saves on 32 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #10 Keets Fawcett (2G, 1A) Second Star: #21 Aiden Ziprick (1G, 1A) Third Star: #57 Zach Lansard (1G, 1A)

COMING UP

The Pats open their November slate in Brandon, facing the Wheat Kings on Saturday, November 1, at 6:00 p.m ., and wrap up their two-game weekend on the road. They'll then return to the Brandt Centre for their I Love Regina game on Tuesday, November 4 against the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available by stopping by the Brandt Centre Box Office or at reginapats.com.







