Warriors Welcome Regina Pats for First Trans-Canada Clash of the Season

Published on October 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will welcome the Regina Pats for the first Trans-Canada clash of the 2025-2026 season tonight.

Last Sunday in Brandon, the Warriors fell to the Wheat Kings 8 - 4. The Wheat Kings were able to tally five power-play goals. The Warriors found offence from rookies Jan Trefny and Mathieu Lajoie, who both tallied their first WHL goals in the loss. Mathieu Lajoie went on to notch another goal towards the end of the third period. Connor Schmidt was the other goal scorer for the Warriors.

Landen McFadden leads the Warriors with five goals and 16 points through 13 games. Captain Lynden Lakovic leads the Warriors with 11 goals through 12 games. Colt Carter leads all Warriors rookies and defencemen with four goals and 12 points through 14 games.

The Moose Jaw Warriors will be without rookie defenceman, Colt Carter, as he represents Team Canada Red for the U17 World Challenge hosted in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The Regina Pats come into tonight's game after falling in a shootout to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday night. The Pats have a record of 4 - 7 - 1 - 1. Julien Maze leads the team with eight goals and 20 points.

Tickets for tonight's Halloween game can be purchased here. Doors open at 6 with puck drop to follow at 7 pm. At the game, both adult and younger fans in costumes can compete in costume contests for prizes and participate in trick-or-treating on the concourse and at concessions.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.