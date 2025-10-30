Americans Announce 2025-26 SWX TV Broadcast Schedule
Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in partnership with KNDU/SWX, announced their 2025-26 regular season television broadcast schedule today.
SWX will broadcast a total of 13 games, with nine coming from the Toyota Center this upcoming season, beginning with their first broadcast on Saturday, November 15 against the Penticton Vees. They will also be carrying the annual Teddy Bear Toss, set for December 5 against the Everett Silvertips. All games will be available on Spectrum 183, over the air 25.3 (Tri-Cities) and 23.3 (Yakima).
The full broadcast schedule is as follows:
Saturday, November 15 vs Penticton 6:00 - First Responders Night
Friday, December 5 vs Everett 7:00 - Teddy Bear Toss
Saturday, December 6 @ Spokane 6:00
Wednesday, December 31 vs Spokane 6:00 - New Year's Eve
Saturday, February 7 vs Penticton 6:00 - Pink Ice Night
Friday, February 13 @ Seattle 7:00
Saturday, February 21 vs Spokane 6:00
Friday February 27 vs Spokane 7:00
Saturday, February 28 @ Spokane 6:00
Friday, March 6 vs Seattle 7:00 - Weiner Dog Dash
Saturday, March 14 vs Spokane 6:00
Friday, March 20 vs Portland 7:00
Saturday, March 21 vs Spokane 6:00
This schedule is subject to change.
