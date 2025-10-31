Celebrate Día de los Muertos with the Portland Winterhawks

Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks invite you to Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 1! Join us at we take on the Kamloops Blazers in a day filled with music and commemoration!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 1 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. PDT

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore.

Doors Open: 5:00 p.m.

Event Highlights:

Ofrenda: A traditional altar intended to welcome the spirits of the departed loved ones. The ofrenda usually include pictures, special items, and flower arrangements to welcome the spirits back to the living world.

Mariachi: The Woodburn High School Mariachi Band - the first high school mariachi band in Oregon - will perform the Star Spangled Banner pregame, and on the concourse during the second intermission.

Ballet: Ballet Papalotl is an Oregon youth bi-cultural dance troupe founded in 2003. The group will perform traditional Mexican folklore dance during the first intermission! Papalotl means butterfly in the Aztec language.

Activities: In addition to the incredible performers on hand at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the Winterhawks will also have face painting and coloring stations around the arena during the game!

The Día de los Muertos game will also feature special merchandise from César Rodriquez. Rodríguez is a graphic designer specializing in brand identity. He was born in 1986 in the city of Querétaro, Mexico, where he currently lives.

La Catrina: An essential icon of the celebration, originally conceived by José Guadalupe Posada and popularized by Diego Rivera. Over time, it has solidified its place as a central symbol of the Day of the Dead.

Calaverita de Azúcar: This traditional Mexican candy is one of the essential ornaments that graces the altar of the dead (ofrenda).

Both references share a key characteristic: the saturation of decorative elements, frequently inspired by floral motifs. The Cempasúchil flower is particularly prominent; its symbolism dates back to the pre-Hispanic era and remains an enduring icon of Mexican traditions.

A third fundamental reference for the design was the papel picado. This decorative art is an inescapable element in every ofrenda, where it symbolizes the air, one of the four essential elements. Its designs range from geometric shapes and skulls to letters or more complex illustrations.The general purpose was to integrate these traditional and emblematic elements of the festivity to achieve a composition that is joyful, colorful, and festive. The ultimate goal is a respectful and authentic tribute to the richness of Mexican traditions.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.