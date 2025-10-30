Celebrate Halloween with the Winterhawks on Keep Portland Fear'd Night
Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Get ready for an unforgettable evening as the Portland Winterhawks celebrate Keep Portland Fear'd Night on Friday, October 31! A thrilling matchup against the Prince George Cougars awaits, paired with spooktacular activities for fans of all ages.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 31 2025
Time: 7:00 p.m. PST
Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR
Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.
Event Highlights:
Trick-or-Treating on the Concourse with Toyota Fanfest:
Bring your little ghouls and goblins to Toyota Fanfest! Kids can trick-or-treat around the concourse, gathering candy and fun memories along the way.
Rosebuds Dance Team:
Don't miss special performances from the Portland Winterhawks' Rosebuds dance team, bringing the energy and excitement throughout the game!
Chuck-a-Puck Contest:
A fan-favorite event returns! Participate during intermission for a chance to win big prizes.
Halloween Music:
Get in the spooky spirit with themed tunes playing throughout the night to set the perfect Halloween atmosphere.
Costume Contest:
Fans are encouraged to show off their best Halloween costumes and compete for amazing prizes! Rewards include signed Winterhawks gear and tickets to future games.
