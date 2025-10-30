Rockets acquire Penguins draft pick Peyton Kettles in blockbuster deal with Broncos

Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Defenseman Peyton Kettles with the Swift Current Broncos

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have acquired defenseman Peyton Kettles from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for defenseman Jackson Gillespie, a first-round pick in 2027 (REG), a second-round pick in 2026 (WEN), a second-round pick in 2029, a fourth-round pick in 2026, and a fourth-round pick in 2029.

Kettles, a Winnipeg, MB product, was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (39th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The 6'6", 196-pound right-shot defenseman has appeared in two games so far this season with Swift Current, recording two points (1G, 1A).

Originally drafted by the Broncos in the first round (6th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Kettles has appeared in 118 career WHL regular season games, tallying 8 goals and 21 assists for 29 points, along with 4 assists in 13 playoff games.

Internationally, Kettles represented Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he helped lead his country to a gold medal. Known for his size, reach, and defensive reliability, Kettles is recognized as one of the WHL's most promising two-way defenders.

"We're very pleased to add Peyton to our organization," said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He's a steady, shutdown defender who plays with composure and has proven he can handle big minutes against top competition. His size and edge to his game is something we look forward to having on our back end; he will be an important piece moving forward."

The Rockets would like to thank Jackson Gillespie for his commitment and contributions to the organization over the past three seasons and wish him the best in Swift Current.

Kettles will not play this weekend against the Vancouver Giants as he serves the second game of a two-game suspension for a checking to the head major and game misconduct assessed on October 24th versus Prince Albert. He is expected to make his Kelowna Rockets debut on November 5th in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 7:05 pm.

