Oil Kings Offence Explodes in Win over Hurricanes

Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Lethbridge, Alta. - Goal scoring certainly seemed to come easy on Wednesday night as the Edmonton Oil Kings earned an 8-6 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the visitLethbridge.com Arena.

The win for the Oil Kings snapped a four-game losing streak as well as they scored eight goals for the first time this season.

Edmonton jumped out of the gates quick in this one, taking a 3-0 lead just over five minutes into the contest. It started with Landon Hanson slicing his way through the Lethbridge defence for a sweet backhander to make it 1-0 before Luke Powell fired home a rebound 11 seconds later to make it 2-0. Lukas Sawchyn added one on the powerplay to make it 3-0 before seats were even warm.

However, Lethbridge would score back-to-back powerplay goals in a span of about three minutes to bring the game back to within one. But Edmonton responded quickly, 16 seconds later to be exact as Poul Andersen fired one home to make it 4-2. Carsen Adair got Lethbridge back late in the first period, but it only lasted a few minutes as Joe Iginla finished off a nice pass from Adam Jecho with just nine seconds left in the period for a wild 5-3 first frame.

Edmonton was able to extend their lead in the second frame as it was the Dylan Dean show. Just 37 seconds into the period he fired home his fifth goal of the season before putting home his sixth about six minutes later to give Edmonton their biggest lead of the night by a 7-3 score.

Lethbridge fought back in the third, outshooting the Oil Kings 17-6 in the frame. Luke Cozens scored twice in the first ten minutes of the period to make it 7-5. However, Adam Jecho capitalized on a fortuitous bounce with just over six minutes to play in the third to make it 8-5, which nearly sealed the deal for Edmonton. Owen Berge added another for the Hurricanes in the final seconds, but that's all they would get in the 8-6 decision.

Edmonton was 1-for-3 on the powerplay and 2-for-5 on the penalty kill while outshooting the Hurricanes 38-29. A total of 13 of the 18 skaters for the Oil Kings recorded a point, while seven of those 13 had multiple points.

The Oil Kings are back at home this weekend hosting Medicine Hat and Swift Current on Saturday and Sunday.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.