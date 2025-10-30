Martin Wins Thriller in OT, Chiefs Drop Saskatoon 2-1

Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs exchange congratulations with goaltender Linus Vieillard after a win

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs welcomed Saskatoon to town for the first time since the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night for the first TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season. The Blades entered the game having played in Tri-City on Tuesday night as part of their swing through the U.S. Division.

It was a tight-fought battle through two periods with strong goaltending keeping both offenses at bay. Through two, Spokane had fired 15 shots to 21 for Saskatoon.

The Blades began the final frame on the power play and made it count, scoring after just 28 seconds thanks to Dominik Petr's 7th of the season.

Spokane found the equalizer through Elias Pul, who scored his second of the season at 5:58. Defensive pairing Will McIsaac and Rhett Sather provided the assists on the German imports' goal.

Linus Vieillard would stand tall in net for the Chiefs the rest of the period, forcing the game to overtime. Wednesday's contest was the third overtime game for Spokane in the past two weeks.

In overtime, the Chiefs stars came to life with Mathis Preston and Owen Martin breaking down the ice. After recently receiving an "A" grade from NHL Central Scouting, and being named to Team CHL for the 2025 CHL Prospects Challenge earlier this week, Mathis Preston delivered in overtime, flying down the ice and finding Winnipeg Jets prospect Owen Martin for the crisp finish.

Vieillard earned first star of the game after making 29 saves in front of his parents, in town from Berlin for tonight's action.

The Chiefs were 0/2 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill. With his assist tonight, Preston jumps into joint lead on the team (Schoettler) with six helpers this season.

Spokane will return to the ice on Saturday, November 1 later this week for Coeur d'Alene Casino Native American Heritage Night and a second game versus the Everett Silvertips in a week span.

