Oil Kings Looking to Bounce Back in Battle with Hitmen

Published on October 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice today as they host the Calgary Hitmen at Rogers Place.

Edmonton is coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Regina Pats on Friday night. Edmonton had goals from 4 different players in the loss as Lukas Sawchyn, Andrew O'Neill, Kayden Stroeder, and Dylan Dean all got on the scoresheet. It was the Oil Kings third consecutive loss, and the third time in four games they've been to extra time. The Oil Kings are now 9-3-1-1 on the season, still atop the Central Division.

Meanwhile, the Hitmen are coming off a 2-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels in Red Deer on Saturday night. Calgary is now 6-3-1-0 on the season and are seven points back of Edmonton for top spot in the division.

Today marks the second of eight meetings this season in the Battle of Alberta, WHL style. The first meeting of the year went to the Calgary Hitmen who won 6-3 on September 27. Max Curran, Luke Powell, and Joe Iginla scored for Edmonton.

Tonight's matchup also marks a battle of two powerplays that are a bit quiet, but two penalty kills that have been hard to beat. Edmonton's powerplay is at 14.3%, while Calgary's is at 16.7%. However, both teams are top four in the WHL in penalty kill as the Oil Kings 89.8% success rate is second, while the Hitmen's 86.5% rate is fourth.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. on Sunday for the first Family Fun Sunday at Rogers Place this season.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.