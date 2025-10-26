Carsyn Dyck Strikes Twice Early As Hawks Freeze Out Blades In Home Opener

Published on October 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Carsyn Dyck netted two first-period goals, while Ondřej Štěbeták stood tall with 29 saves in net as the Winterhawks' early surge propelled them past the Blades on Saturday night.

Game #12: Portland (6) vs. Saskatoon (3)

SOG: POR (33) - SAS (32)

PP: POR (1/3) - SAS (2/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (29) - Gardner (15) McCallum (12)

SCORING:

POR - Carsyn Dyck (2) from Finn Spehar

POR - Caryn Dyck (3)

POR - Will McLaughlin (2) from Griffin Darby

POR - Nathan Brown (5) from Jordan Duguay and Carter Sotheran (power play)

POR - Reed Brown (3) from Nathan Free and Kyle McDonough

SAS - Hayden Harsanyi (4) from Dominik Petr and Tyler Parr (power play)

POR - Ryan Miller (4) from Alex Weiermair (short handed)

SAS - Kazden Mathies (5) from Jack Kachkowski (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks had the Glass Palace on its feet 9:44 into the game when Finn Spehar hit Carsyn Dyck with a stretch pass, sending him in alone on a breakaway as he buried his second goal of the season to open the scoring. Just before the media timeout, Dyck struck again, skating in from the left circle and firing a wrist shot for his second of the night. With just 67 seconds remaining in the period, Will McLaughlin joined the scoring as he dangled around a Blades defender at the point and fired a shot through traffic to give the Hawks a three-goal cushion heading into the first intermission.

After trading penalties and scoring chances, the Hawks broke through in the middle frame on the power play when a shot from Jordan Duguay in the left circle was cleaned up in front by Nathan Brown to extend the lead to four. Portland added a fifth soon after, as a defensive clearance caught Saskatoon on its heels and Nathan Free found Reed Brown all alone in front. Brown pulled off a slick forehand-backhand move and roofed his shot past Blades replacement netminder Ethan MacCallum. Saskatoon got on the board late in the second period when Hayden Harsanyi buried a chance to trim the deficit to four heading into the final 20 minutes.

Tristan Doyle cut the Hawks' lead to three at the 9:25 mark of the third period. Nearly ten minutes later, Portland sealed the win with a shorthanded empty-net goal as a result of a tremendous duo effort from Alex Weiermair and Ryan Miller to restore the five-goal cushion. Saskatoon added one more late, but the Hawks held firm to secure a 6-3 victory on opening night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home tomorrow afternoon to face the Victoria Royals for the first time this season at 4:00 p.m. Then, join us on Halloween night as the Hawks host the Prince George Cougars at 7:00 p.m.

