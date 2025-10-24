Game Day Hub: October 24 at Vancouver

Published on October 24, 2025

The Portland Winterhawks close out their stretch of eleven consecutive road games tonight as they head north to face the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Langley Events Centre - Langley, BC

Uniforms: White

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks earned a 3-1 win in Red Deer to close out their Alberta road swing. Nathan Brown opened the scoring in the first period off a setup from Jordan Duguay, who also made a key defensive play to keep the 1-0 lead intact. After killing off a five-on-three, Portland gave up a late second-period goal as the Rebels tied it 1-1. The game remained even until Reed Brown tipped in the game-winner with 28 seconds left in regulation, and Ryan Miller added an empty-netter to secure the win.

Brotherly Battle

Winterhawks rookie forward Alessandro Domenichelli is set to face off against his older brother, Leonardo Domenichelli, for the first time in their WHL careers when Portland takes on the Vancouver Giants tonight.

Alessandro, 16, was selected in the second round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and signed his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement on May 12. The rookie forward has appeared in five games for the Hawks this season, notching his first career point with a slick no-look pass to Alex Weiermair, who finished the play with a goal.

Leonardo, 19, signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with Vancouver on September 15 after being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Both brothers, who hold dual Swiss-Canadian citizenship, were eligible for the WHL Prospects Draft rather than entering through the CHL Import Draft.

Hailing from Lugano, Switzerland, the Domenichelli brothers developed together in the HC Lugano system from the U15 through U20 levels and have both represented Switzerland in international competition.

Their father, Hnat Domenichelli, played in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers from 1992 to 1996. Because of that WHL legacy, both players, despite being from Switzerland, do not count toward either team's three import slots in the 2025-26 season. Hnat is now the general manager for the Giants.

Friday's matchup marks the first chapter of a new sibling rivalry on WHL ice.

Sizing the Giants

Vancouver enters the night with a 5-6-0-1 record, coming off a 3-1 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers, powered by a 29-save performance from goaltender Burke Hood.

The two teams faced off five times during the 2024-25 season, with Portland coming out on top in four of those matchups. Over the past five years, the Winterhawks hold the advantage in the head-to-head series with an 11-5-2-0 record through 18 meetings. Their most recent clash came on Sunday, March 16 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where Alex Weiermair recorded a three-point night (1G, 2A) and Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 26 of 28 shots to lead Portland to a 4-2 victory on home ice.

Cameron Schmidt leads the Giants in scoring with 16 points (6G, 10A) through 11 games this season, averaging an impressive 1.45 points per game. The Prince George native, selected seventh overall by the Vancouver Canucks, has tallied 153 career points (78G, 75A) in 134 games played.

Between the pipes, Burke Hood has taken the reins in net for a second season, starting nine of Vancouver's 12 games so far. Drafted in the sixth-round (170th overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL draft, Hood has recorded five wins, along with a 3.84 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage.

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT presented by Chick-fil-A, as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

