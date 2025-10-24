Rebels Acquire Aleksey Chichkin from Cougars
Published on October 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Prince George Cougars.
The Rebels have acquired 20-year-old defenceman Aleksey Chichkin from the Cougars in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.
Chichkin, from Vancouver, BC, has played 130 WHL games with the Cougars, Regina Pats, and Calgary Hitmen. In that time, he has collected six goals and 22 points, along with 171 penalty minutes. Last season in 60 games split between the Pats and Cougars, Chichkin had five goals, 11 points, and 74 penalty minutes.
Chichkin entered the WHL after being signed by the Hitmen as an undrafted free agent in March 2023.
Alexsey Chichkin
Defence
Shoots: Left
Height: 6'5
Weight: 221
Birthdate: 2005-07-21
Hometown: Vancouver, BC
Western Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Thunderbirds - Prince George Cougars
- Cougars Trade Defenceman Aleksey Chichkin to Red Deer Rebels - Prince George Cougars
- Rebels Acquire Aleksey Chichkin from Cougars - Red Deer Rebels
- Game Preview: Game 13 at Blazers - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees vs Wild - Penticton Vees
- Blades Acquire Burly Defenceman Thurston in Trade with Rebels - Saskatoon Blades
- Rebels Acquire Kohen Lodge from Blades - Red Deer Rebels
- Warriors Look for Another Victory over Central Division - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: October 24 at Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Red Deer Rebels Stories
- Rebels Acquire Aleksey Chichkin from Cougars
- Rebels Acquire Kohen Lodge from Blades
- Rebels this Week
- Rebels this Week
- Rebels this Week