Rebels Acquire Aleksey Chichkin from Cougars

Published on October 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Prince George Cougars.

The Rebels have acquired 20-year-old defenceman Aleksey Chichkin from the Cougars in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

Chichkin, from Vancouver, BC, has played 130 WHL games with the Cougars, Regina Pats, and Calgary Hitmen. In that time, he has collected six goals and 22 points, along with 171 penalty minutes. Last season in 60 games split between the Pats and Cougars, Chichkin had five goals, 11 points, and 74 penalty minutes.

Chichkin entered the WHL after being signed by the Hitmen as an undrafted free agent in March 2023.

Alexsey Chichkin

Defence

Shoots: Left

Height: 6'5

Weight: 221

Birthdate: 2005-07-21

Hometown: Vancouver, BC







