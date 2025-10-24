Game Preview: Game 13 at Blazers

Published on October 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between the Tigers and the Blazers this season. The Tigers were 1-0-0-0 against the Blazers in the 2024-25 regular season, and have a 3-0-0-0 head-to-head record over the last five years. Hunter St. Martin (2G), Niilopekka Muhonen (1G, 1A), and Gavin McKenna (2A) led the team with two points each against Kamloops last season.

2024-25 Season Series:

Kamloops 0 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 22 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Kamloops

8-4-0-0 5-5-0-1

Central - 2nd B.C. - 4th

East - 3rd West - 6th

Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 3-1-0-0

Away - 2-4-0-0 Away - 2-4-0-1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Kamloops

47-17-3-1 24-39-4-1

Central - 1st B.C. - 4th

East - 1st West - 10th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 14-19-1-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 10-20-3-1

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Prince George Cougars 6-3 on Wednesday, October 22nd in the CN Centre. Jordan Switzer led the team with 32 saves on 35 shots. Kyle Heger (1G, 1A), Liam Ruck (1G, 1A), and Kadon McCann (2A) led the team with two points each. Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Cunningham, Kade Stengrim, and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer earned the first star of the night with a stellar performance, stopping 32 of 35 shots.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Yaroslav Bryzgalov & Liam Ruck (12) GAA - Carter Casey (2.03)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (7) Save % - Carter Casey (.925)

Assists - Markus Ruck (10) Wins - Jordan Switzer (6)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford & Carter Cunningham (19) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo & Misha Volotovskii (+12)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 21.4%

Penalty Kill: 84.0%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 10 (T-8th)

Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-6th)

Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-6th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-7th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-7th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-7th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (T-4th)

Misha Volotovskii - +12 (T-4th)

Bryce Pickford - +10 (T-8th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.03 (6th)

Save Percentage Carter Casey - .925 (T-5th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 6 (T-2nd)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-2nd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Noah Davidson 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Carter Cunningham 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Kadon McCann 150 Career Games Played 147 Career Games Played

Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 45 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Prince George Cougars 6-3 W @ Kelowna Rockets - Sat. Oct. 25 6:05PM (PDT)

@ Vancouver Giants 3-1 L @ Penticton Vees - Mon. Oct. 27 6:35PM (PDT)

@ Victoria Royals 5-4 L @ Edmonton Oil Kings - Sat. Nov 1 2:00PM (MDT)

VS Spokane Chiefs 3-2 W VS Tri-City Americans - Sun. Nov 2 4:00PM (MST)

VS Portland Winterhawks 5-0 W VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Fri. Nov 7 7:00PM (MST)







