Warriors Look for Another Victory over Central Division

Published on October 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After a nail-biting shootout victory on Tuesday over the Red Deer Rebels, the Moose Jaw Warriors are looking to square up against another Central Division rival in the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Last game, Captain Lynden Lakovic tallied his team-leading ninth and tenth goals of the season. Ethan Semeniuk and Landen McFadden added a goal each and in the shootout, McFadden, Pavel McKenzie, and Riley Thorpe each scored to give the Warriors the win. In the crease, Matthew Hutchison made 38 saves on 42 shots.

Lynden Lakovic, Colt Carter, Pavel McKenzie, and Landen McFadden lead the Warriors' offence with 12 points each. Aiden Ziprick has tallied ten points, and Ethan Semeniuk has registered nine.

Head Coach Mark O'Leary will officially become the recordholder for most games coached in franchise history as he coaches in his 361st game for the Warriors tonight.

Lethbridge enters the game with a record of 3 - 9 - 0 - 1 after a 6 - 3 loss to the Regina Pats on Wednesday night. Luke Cozens and Shane Smith lead the Hurricanes with eight goals and 17 points each through 13 games. Koen Cleaver leads the Hurricanes' goaltenders with a goals against average of 4.12 and a save percentage of .876.

Doors open at 6pm with puck drop slated for 7pm. Tickets for the game can be purchased here For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel on Country 100 or for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.