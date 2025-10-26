Oil Kings Fall in Extra Time for Second Straight Game

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have dropped their second straight game in extra time after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Regina Pats on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

It's also the third overtime game in the last four games for the Oil Kings who are now 9-3-1-1 on the season.

Edmonton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in this game in the first period. First, it was Kayden Stroeder finishing a sweet passing play from Landon Hanson and Adam Jecho. That was followed by Dylan Dean putting home a deflection for his fourth of the season.

Regina responded with Julien Maze with about five and a half minutes to play in the first period to make it 2-1. However, Lukas Sawchyn restored the Oil Kings two-goal lead with his sixth goal of the season. Caden Brown made it 3-2 thought in the final few minutes of the first to conclude a busy first period.

The only second period goal saw Andrew O'Neill score shorthanded on a five-on-three for the Oil Kings to make it 4-2.

In the third, Regina got goals from Julien Maze and Caden Brown in the first ten minutes of the third to tie the game. That would force overtime in this Eastern Conference clash.

A minute and a half into overtime, Caden Brown completed the hat-trick with the game winner for the Pats.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Sunday afternoon hosting the Calgary Hitmen.







