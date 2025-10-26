Rockets Fall, 4-3, in Overtime to Tigers
Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets battled hard in front of a strong home crowd Saturday night but came up just short, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Medicine Hat Tigers during the 29th Annual Hershey Candy Scramble Night at Prospera Place.
GAME SUMMARY
The Rockets wasted no time establishing momentum early. Carson Wetsch (1) opened the scoring just under five minutes into the first period, tipping in a shot from Dawson Gerwing off a feed from below the goal line from Rowan Guest. Later in the frame, Tomas Poletin (7) extended the lead to 2-0, converting off a faceoff win from Hayden Paupanekis in the high slot.
Medicine Hat stormed back in the second period with three unanswered goals. Gavin Kor (2) started the rally with a wrister from the right hashmarks off a faceoff, followed by Carter Cunningham (3) capitalizing shorthanded on a breakaway. Kadon McCann (3) tipped one in on the powerplay to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.
Kelowna refused to go quietly. With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, Hayden Paupanekis (2) buried a rebound in front to tie the game 3-3, assisted by Carson Wetsch and Will Sharpe. However, in overtime, Dayton Reschny (4) netted the game-winner at 3:36 to seal the win for Medicine Hat.
Despite the loss, Kelowna dominated the shot column, outshooting the Tigers 40-23 and controlling long stretches of play. Wetsch led the Rockets offense with a goal and two assists, while Paupanekis added a goal and an assist.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Shots: Kelowna 40 | Medicine Hat 23
Power Play: Kelowna 0/5 | Medicine Hat 1/1
Faceoffs: Kelowna 31 | Medicine Hat 33
UP NEXT
The Rockets hit the road Saturday, November 1st for a BC Divisional matchup versus the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen locally on 104.7 The Lizard.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets' Carson Wetsch
