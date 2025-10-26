Pats Rally in Third, Score Three Unanswered to Take Down Oil Kings, 5-4, in Overtime

Regina Pats News Release







Edmonton, AB - Trailing 4-2 entering the third, the Regina Pats rallied with three unanswered goals in regulation and overtime to edge the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-4 at Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings struck first on Saturday night as Kayden Stroeder finishing off a slick passing play from Landon Hanson and Adam Jecho at 5:26, beating Pats goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk with a backhand move. A few minutes later, Edmonton extended its lead with a give-and-go play that began with Niko Tsakumis and ended with Joe Iginla setting up Dylan Dean, who buried it at 8:03 to make it 2-0. Needing a goal, Ellis Mieyette caused a turnover in the Oil Kings' end before feeding an open Julien Maze, who made no mistake and got the Pats on the board at 14:26. However, not even a minute later, Edmonton would respond as Lukas Sawchyn put a quick wrister past Tabashniuk to regain a two-goal advantage at 15:25. To cap off a five-goal period, Caden Brown would take it himself, blasting a shot bar-down at 17:49 to bring Regina back within one.

In the second, despite being down two men on a 5-on-3, Andrew O'Neill made the most of a 2-on-1 opportunity, putting a puck five-hole on Tabashniuk to make it 4-2 at 10:52 for the lone goal of the period.

Early in the third, Matt Paranych and Reese Hamilton connected along the half wall, before Hamilton found Maze cross-crease for his second goal of the game at 1:07 - bringing the Pats back within one. At 9:45, Bridgeman shuffled a pass to Kohn, who shot a puck through traffic on net. Brown was there to knock it into the net and even the score. Kohn earned his first career WHL point with a primary assist on the play.

In a back-and-forth game, where the Pats scored twice in the third, this one needed overtime. In the extra frame, Keets Fawcett had the puck through centre ice and into the Oil Kings' zone. He made a nifty drop pass to Brown, who faked out Snell to bury his third goal of the game - his first career WHL hat-trick to win the game, securing a 5-4 overtime victory for Regina on the road. It was the first Pat hat-trick since Parker Berge on December 9, 2023 and marked Edmonton's first loss when leading this season. With 12 games under their belt, the Pats now hold a 4-7-1 record.

Pats' Tabashniuk stopped 22 of 26 shots and Oil Kings' Parker Snell made 30 saves on 35 shots, with the final shots on goal being tied 35-26 in favour of Regina. On special teams, both teams were 0/3 on the power-play while Edmonton scored a short-handed goal in the middle frame.

The Blue Brigade had eight different skaters record points against Edmonton. Maze extended his point streak to six games, tallying 13 points (5G, 8A) over that stretch, and recorded his first multi-goal performance of the 2025-26 season. Additionally, Brown pushed his own point streak to four games, now with six goals, four assists, and 10 points across those contests, and now has seven goals in his last six outings.

The next meeting between these two teams is on January 21 at Rogers Place.

FINAL: Regina Pats 5, Edmonton Oil Kings 4 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

Oil Kings 1-0 -#10 Kayden Stroeder (2), assisted by #23 Landon Hanson & #43 Adam Jecho at 5:26

Entering the Pats' zone with the puck on his stick, Jecho dropped it back to Hanson, who threaded a pass to Stroeder. Stroeder finished the play by sliding a backhander past Tabashniuk to open the scoring.

Oil Kings 2-0 - #14 Dylan Dean (4), assisted by #21 Joe Iginla & #37 Niko Tsakumis at 8:03

Carrying the puck through the neutral zone, Dean dished a backhanded pass to Iginla, who quickly returned it back to Dean before Dean buried a goal high blocker to double the Oil Kings' lead at 8:03.

Pats 2-1 - #72 Julien Maze (7), assisted by #21 Ellis Mieyette at 14:26

With the puck below the Oil Kings' goal line, Mieyette created a turnover and passed a puck onto the stick of Maze, who found the back of the net by beating Snell glove side at 14:26.

Oil Kings 3-1 - #95 Lukas Sawchyn (6) at 15:25

A minute later, Sawchyn would respond for Edmonton, firing a shot on a 2-on-1 to restore the Oil Kings' two-goal lead at 15:25.

Pats 3-2 - #27 Caden Brown (7) at 17:49

Scooping the puck up in his own end, Brown led a 2-on-1, and ripped it bar-down to make it a one-goal game at 17:49.

Second Period

Oil Kings 4-2 - #77 Andrew O'Neill (6) at 10:52 (SHG)

Despite being shorthanded on a 5-on-3, O'Neill took advantage of a 2-on-1, sliding a puck five-hole to beat Tabashniuk at 10:52.

Third Period

Pats 4-3 - #72 Julien Maze (8), assisted by #6 Reese Hamilton & #44 Matt Paranych at 1:07

Paranych fed Hamilton along the half wall, who then sent a cross-crease pass to Maze, and Maze scored on his own rebound to bring the Pats back within one at 1:07.

Pats 4-4 - #27 Caden Brown (8), assisted by #3 Jonas Kohn & #4 Kolten Bridgeman at 9:45

Bridgeman moved the puck to Kohn, who snapped a shot on the Oil Kings' goal, and Brown was there to bury his second of the game at 9:45, tying the contest in the third.

Overtime

Pats 5-4 - #27 Caden Brown (9), assisted by #10 Keets Fawcett at 1:26 (OT)

Fawcett carried the puck into the Oil Kings' zone and delivered a behind-the-back pass to Brown, who deked Snell and scored at 1:26 of overtime to secure his first career WHL hat-trick.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 10 - 9 - 14 - 2 - 35 Oil Kings: 12 - 6 - 8 - 0 - 26

Power Plays

Pats: 0/3 Oil Kings: 0/3

Goaltending

Pats: Taylor Tabashniuk - 22 saves on 26 shots Oil Kings: Parker Snell - 30 saves on 35 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #27 Caden Brown (3G) Second Star: #72 Julien Maze (2G) Third Star: #77 Andrew O'Neill (1G)

COMING UP

The Pats return to Regina on Wednesday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. to host the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Brandt Centre before travelling to Moose Jaw on Friday, October 31 to take on the Warriors at 7:00 p.m.

