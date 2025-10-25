Game Preview: Cougars vs. Thunderbirds
Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Tonight, the Prince George Cougars conclude their three-game home-stand as they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds at 6:00 in the back half of a double-header. The Cats are coming off a 6-3 win last night over Seattle at CN Centre. Dmitri Yakutsenak (scored twice), Terik Parascak, Bauer Dumanski, Arsenii Anisimov, and Brock Souch all scored for the Cougars and Josh Ravensbergen made 33 saves in the win.
REGULAR SEASON SERIES:
October 17/2025 at Seattle (5-0 PG)
October 24/2025 vs Seattle (6-3 PG)
October 25/2025 - vs Seattle
November 1/2025 - at Seattle
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
October 4/2024 - at Seattle (5-2 PG)
December 31/2025 - at Seattle (6-4 PG)
January 3/2025 - vs Seattle (3-1 SEA)
January 4/2025 - vs Seattle (3-0 PG)
2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
Goals (10) - Kooper Gizowski
Assists (13) - Brock Souch
Points (21) - Kooper Gizowski
Penalty Minutes (18) - Aiden Foster
Plus/Minus (+9) - Brock Souch
Wins (4) - Josh Ravensbergen
Goals Against Average (2.28) - Alexander Levshyn
Save Percentage (.272) - Alexander Levshyn
Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
October 24 - Aleksey Chichkin Traded to Red Deer for Conditional 5th round pick (2027).
REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:
-Bauer Dumanski is 15 points away from 100 career points
-Joshua Ravensbergen is 4 games away from 100 career games
-Carson Carels is 1 point away from 50 career points
-Lee Shurgot is 1 game away from 100 career games
WHO'S HOT:
Brock Souch has points in 11 straight games (5-13-17)
Kooper Gizowski has points in 11 straight games (10-11-21)
Bauer Dumanski has points in 8 of 11 games (4-7-11)
Kooper Gizowski has goals in four of five games (6)
Jet Lajoie has points in seven of 11 games (9-5-14)
Lee Shurgot has points in 8 of 11 games (2-9-11)
Terik Parascak has points in seven of nine games (7-8-15)
UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
Friday, October 31 at Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, November 1 at Seattle Thunderbirds, 6:05 pm, accesso shoWare Center
Sunday, November 2 at Vancouver Giants, 4:00 pm, Langley Events Centre
Wednesday, November 5 at Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm. Veterans Memorial Arena
Friday, November 7 at Everett Silvertips, 7:05 pm, Angel of the Winds Arena
Saturday, November 8 at Wenatchee Wild, 6:00, Town Toyota Centre
NEWS AND NOTES
11 GAMES DOWN: The Prince George Cougars clawed back into the win column with a 6-3 win over Seattle last night at CN Centre. The top line of Terik Parascak, Brock Souch, and Dmitri Yakutsneak combined for 11 points in the victory. Josh Ravensbergen collected his fifth win of the season, making 33 saves on 36 shots. Special Teams once again was dynamite for PG, going 2-4 on the power-play, and a perfect 3/3 on the penalty kill.
WHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cougars 20-year-old sniper Kooper Gizowski was named the WHL's Player of the Week. The Edmonton, AB product compiled eight points over the weekend, highlighted by his first career WHL hat-trick on Friday vs. Seattle and a career-high fivepoint game on Saturday vs. Tri-City. Gizowski already owns 20 points (10-10-20) through his first ten games (stats ahead of weekend vs. Seattle). He was claimed off waivers by the Cats in the 2025 off- season.
HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.
NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.
THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.
