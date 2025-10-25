Tigers Fall, 5-4, in OT to Blazers

The Tigers took on the Blazers for their first and only matchup of the year on Friday night in the Sandman Centre.

Although there were a total of nine goals scored on the night, the first period was quiet offensively for both teams. The Tigers put up 10 shots on goal and Kamloops put up six. Carter Casey and Medicine Hat's defence played great in the first period, keeping the Blazers at bay. Despite the slow offensive start for both teams, there was no shortage of scoring in the following periods.

The Tigers scored early in the first period at 1:30 to break the ice and take a 1-0 lead. Tyson Moss scored his first WHL goal with an incredibly accurate wrist shot over the Blazers goaltender's shoulder. Markus Ruck and Dayton Reschny picked up the helpers on the goal. The two teams continued to go back and forth, and Kamloops tied the game 7:39 into the second frame with a goal from Jordan Keller. Medicine Hat wasted no time getting their lead back with a goal from Misha Volotovskii at 8:04. Yaroslav Bryzgalov and Gavin Kor battled down low to throw the puck out front of the Blazers' net, and Volotovskii jumped on the high danger scoring chance for his seventh of the year.

Volotovskii scored his second goal of the night to extend the Tigers' lead 8:17 into the third frame. Volotovskii tipped a point shot from Moss to deceive the Blazers goaltender. Kor picked up the secondary assist. Less than a minute later, Kamloops began to close the gap on Medicine Hat with a goal from Kayd Ruedig at 9:14. Noah Davidson picked up a rebound from Ethan Neutens at 11:24 for his fifth of the season, extending his goal streak to three games. The assist was Neutens' first goal of the year in the assistant captain's season debut. Kamloops returned fire with two late goals to bring the game to overtime. The first came on the poerplay at 14:29 from Jordan Keller. The tying goal came at 19:10 after the Blazers pulled their goalie. Tommy Lafreniere was the goal scorer who forced extra time.

The overtime period had plenty of action in both ends, and was the first time the Tigers have required overtime this season. The Blazers ultimately took Friday night's matchup with an overtime goal from Isa Guram at 2:56, handing the Tigers their first overtime loss of the year.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/1 - 0.0%

PK: 4/5 - 80.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

JP Hurlbert (3A) - Kamloops

Jordan Keller (2G) - Kamloops

Isa Guram (1G) - Kamloops

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Ethan Neutens

The next game on the Tigers are back in action on Saturday, October 25th in Kelowna.







