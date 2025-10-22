Game Preview: Game 12 at Cougars

Published on October 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between the Tigers and the Cougars this season. The Tigers went 0-1-0-0 against the Cougars in the 2024-25 regular season, and they have a record of 1-2-0-0 in the last five years against the Cougars. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (1G) and Mathew Ward (1A) led the team with one point each in the 2024-25 matchup against Prince George.

2024-25 Season Series:

Prince George 8 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Oct 16 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Prince George

7-4-0-0 7-2-0-0

Central - 2nd B.C. - 1st

East - 4th West - 2nd

Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 3-2-0-0

Away - 1-4-0-0 Away - 4-0-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Prince George

47-17-3-1 41-21-4-2

Central - 1st B.C. - 2nd

East - 1st West - 4th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 24-5-3-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-16-1-0

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Giants 3-1 on Sunday, October 19th in the Langley Events Centre. Noah Davidson (1G) led the team with one point, including the only goal for the Tigers. Carter Casey stopped 18 of 21 shots on the night.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Three Players Tied (11) GAA - Carter Casey (2.03)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (7) Save % - Carter Casey (.925)

Assists - Markus Ruck (10) Wins - Jordan Switzer (5)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (19) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+12)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 22.0%

Penalty Kill: 86.4%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 10 (T-6th)

Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-6th)

Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-6th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 6 (T-2nd)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-7th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-7th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-7th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (T-4th)

Bryce Pickford - +10 (T-7th)

Misha Volotovskii - +10 (T-7th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.03 (7th)

Save Percentage Carter Casey - .925 (T-6th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 5 (T-4th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-2nd)

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Carter Cunningham 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Kadon McCann 150 Career Games Played 146 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Vancouver Giants 3-1 L @ Kamloops Blazers - Fri. Oct 24 7:00PM (PDT)

@ Victoria Royals 5-4 L @ Kelowna Rockets - Sat. Oct. 25 6:05PM (PDT)

VS Spokane Chiefs 3-2 W @ Penticton Vees - Mon. Oct. 27 6:35PM (PDT)

VS Portland Winterhawks 5-0 W @ Edmonton Oil Kings - Sat. Nov 1 2:00PM (MDT)

@ Calgary Hitmen 4-2 L VS Tri-City Americans - Sun. Nov 2 4:00PM (MST)







