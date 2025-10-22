Game Preview: Game 12 at Cougars
Published on October 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between the Tigers and the Cougars this season. The Tigers went 0-1-0-0 against the Cougars in the 2024-25 regular season, and they have a record of 1-2-0-0 in the last five years against the Cougars. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (1G) and Mathew Ward (1A) led the team with one point each in the 2024-25 matchup against Prince George.
2024-25 Season Series:
Prince George 8 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Oct 16 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Prince George
7-4-0-0 7-2-0-0
Central - 2nd B.C. - 1st
East - 4th West - 2nd
Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 3-2-0-0
Away - 1-4-0-0 Away - 4-0-0-0
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Prince George
47-17-3-1 41-21-4-2
Central - 1st B.C. - 2nd
East - 1st West - 4th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 24-5-3-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-16-1-0
Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Giants 3-1 on Sunday, October 19th in the Langley Events Centre. Noah Davidson (1G) led the team with one point, including the only goal for the Tigers. Carter Casey stopped 18 of 21 shots on the night.
2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Three Players Tied (11) GAA - Carter Casey (2.03)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (7) Save % - Carter Casey (.925)
Assists - Markus Ruck (10) Wins - Jordan Switzer (5)
PIMs - Bryce Pickford (19) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+12)
2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)
Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)
Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)
PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)
Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 22.0%
Penalty Kill: 86.4%
Special Teams (Pre-Season):
Power Play: 31.6%
Penalty Kill: 70.0%
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Assists Markus Ruck - 10 (T-6th)
Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-6th)
Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-6th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 6 (T-2nd)
Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)
First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-4th)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)
Noah Davidson - 1 (T-7th)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-7th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-7th)
Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-7th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (T-4th)
Bryce Pickford - +10 (T-7th)
Misha Volotovskii - +10 (T-7th)
Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.03 (7th)
Save Percentage Carter Casey - .925 (T-6th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 5 (T-4th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-2nd)
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points
Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Carter Cunningham 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Kadon McCann 150 Career Games Played 146 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Warrener
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Vancouver Giants 3-1 L @ Kamloops Blazers - Fri. Oct 24 7:00PM (PDT)
@ Victoria Royals 5-4 L @ Kelowna Rockets - Sat. Oct. 25 6:05PM (PDT)
VS Spokane Chiefs 3-2 W @ Penticton Vees - Mon. Oct. 27 6:35PM (PDT)
VS Portland Winterhawks 5-0 W @ Edmonton Oil Kings - Sat. Nov 1 2:00PM (MDT)
@ Calgary Hitmen 4-2 L VS Tri-City Americans - Sun. Nov 2 4:00PM (MST)
