Vees Announce Great Canadian Double Header

Published on October 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees announced today the Great Canadian Double Header happening this Friday and Monday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

For the next two Penticton Vees home games, fans can enjoy the best of both worlds - baseball and hockey in one night - as the Vees host their "Great Canadian Doubleheader" at the SOEC. The Toronto Blue Jays World Series games will be broadcasted LIVE on the Jumbotron ahead of puck drop and during the 1st intermission, giving fans a chance to catch both games under one roof. The SOEC will be offering a "Happy Hour" featuring half-priced 12 oz Budweiser draft beer, available exclusively at one concession stand from 5pm-6pm.

Friday, October 24 - Summerland Night

Presented by Dirty Laundry Winery

Doors open early at 5:00 PM, with the Blue Jays game shown on the jumbotron from 5:00 to 6:45 PM. Puck drops at 7:00 PM, and fans can continue to follow the Jays game on venue TVs throughout the evening.

The Vees will also be celebrating the community of Summerland, with special ticket savings and recognition throughout the night. Summerland residents receive 25% off tickets by either:

Showing valid ID with a Summerland address at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, or

Using the QR code displayed at participating Summerland businesses and community locations to access the discount online.

Join us as we celebrate our neighbours up the road for Summerland Night, presented by Dirty Laundry Winery!

Monday, October 27 - Halloween Game

The Great Canadian Doubleheader continues on Monday, October 27, with Happy Hour from 5:00 to 6:00 PM and the Blue Jays game on the jumbotron, leading up to the Vees' 6:30 PM puck drop.

In addition to the doubleheader festivities, Monday's game will feature Halloween-themed promotions, including a costume contest, Halloween music, and more-come dressed to impress and enjoy a night full of tricks, treats, and great baseball AND hockey!

Adults - $26.00 + GST

Youth (ages 13-18) - $10.00 + GST

Local Children (ages 12 & under) - FREE*

Out of Town Children (ages 12 & under) - $10.00 + GST

Club Seating - $32.00 + GST

Free local children's tickets and discounted youth are courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.

*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.







