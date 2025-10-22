Oil Kings Battle Back in Third But Fall in Shootout to Chiefs

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings clawed their way to a single point on Tuesday night in Edmonton with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Spokane Chiefs.

Both goaltenders were excellent in the contest with stellar saves on both sides from the Oil Kings Ethan Simcoe and the Chiefs Carter Esler. Simcoe made 24 saves through regulation and overtime, while Esler stopped 23 in the contest.

Goal scoring came at a premium and there wasn't one until late in the second period as Gavin Burcar broke the deadlock for Spokane. Chase Harrington made it 2-0 Spokane in the third with about 11 minutes to play on a puck that was turned over in the Oil Kings zone.

The Oil Kings though managed to find a way back into the contest as Blake Fiddler's seeing eye shot through traffic made it 2-1 for his first goal of the season. Then, with the net empty, Max Curran fired a puck towards the net that hit Andrew O'Neill on the helmet in front of the net and in to tie the hockey game 2-2.

That forced overtime where Edmonton would get the only two shots on goal, but were unable to capitalize.

In the shootout, Miroslav Holinka, Lukas Sawchyn, and Max Curran all were unable to score for the Oil Kings, while Mathis Preston missed for Spokane before Gavin Burcar scored to give the Chiefs the win.

The loss drops Edmonton record to 9-3-0-1 but earn a point to put them in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Saturday, hosting Regina.







