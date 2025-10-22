Warriors Down Rebels in Shootout

Published on October 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After a tense overtime and shootout, the Warriors emerged victorious on Tuesday night.

The Rebels' offence dominated the early moments of the period, registering the majority of their first-period shots in the first five minutes. The Warriors had the first power play opportunity past the midway point of the period following a cross-checking minor to Matus Lisy.

The Rebels had one opportunity on the man advantage following an interference minor to Connor Schmidt with under five minutes to play. The Warriors finished the period on the man-advantage following a hooking minor penalty to Nolan Schmidt.

The Rebels were able to get on the scoreboard first with a goal off the stick of Ty Coupland. The Rebels were awarded the first man-advantage of the second period following a roughing minor penalty to Brady Ness.

Pavel McKenzie fed a streaking Lynden Lakovic late in the period, and the Captain was able to bring the teams even heading into the final intermission.

The Warriors landed on the power play early in the third period following a goaltender interference call to the Rebels. Lynden Lakovic capitalized early on the power play to put the Warriors ahead by one with close to nineteen minutes to play.

The Rebels struck back quickly, with Noah Milford batting a rebound into the net to bring the teams back even. The Warriors were able to draw another penalty with nearly 17 minutes to play in the frame.

Ethan Semeniuk was able to find the back of the net just over thirty seconds into the power play opportunity. The Rebels responded once again with a goal from Keith McInnis with just over 13 minutes remaining in the period.

The Warriors struck again with a goal of the stick of Landen McFadden to put themselves back in the driver's seat. With just under five minutes to play, Arjun Bawa tallied the Rebels' fourth goal of the night. The teams were deadlocked through the remainder of the period, and neither team was able to tally the game winner during overtime.

In the Warriors' first shootout of the season, Ty Coupland and Beckett Hamilton tallied goals for the Rebels, while Landen McFadden, Pavel McKenzie, and Riley Thorpe tallied goals to put the Warriors over the top for the win.

The Warriors went two for two on the penalty kill and two for five on the power play. Matthew Hutchison made 38 saves on 42 shots. Across the ice, Peyton Shore made 21 saves on 25 shots.

The Warriors are back in action on Friday night at the Temple Gardens Centre as the Lethbridge Hurricanes come to town for the first time this season.







