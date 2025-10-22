Game Preview: Cougars vs. Tigers

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars return to home ice as they kick off a three-game home-stand beginning tonight against the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00 pm at CN Centre. The Cats are coming off a four point weekend where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 on Friday, October 17th, and then beat the Tri-City Americans 9-3 on Saturday, October 18th.

vs. TIGERS: Tonight is the one and only meeting of the season between the Prince George Cougars and Medicine Hat Tigers. The two clubs have met just three times over the last three seasons, where the Cats have won two of those three contests. The most recent came in Medicine Hat where Prince George defeated the Tigers 8-1. Terik Parascak led the Cougar offence in that game with four points. Tonight marks the first time Medicine Hat plays in Prince George since October 22, 2023 - a span of 728 days.

REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 22/2025 - vs. Medicine Hat

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (8-1 PG)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (9) - Kooper Gizowsk

Assists (10) - Brock Souch

Points (18) - Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (18) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+8) - Jett Lajoie

Wins (4) -Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (1.67) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.937) - Alexander Levshyn

Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

-Bauer Dumanski is 16 points away from 100 career points

-Terik Parascak is 3 points away from 200 career points

-Joshua Ravensbergen is 5 games away from 100 career games

-Kooper Gizowski is 2 games away from 250 career games

-Carson Carels is 1 point away from 50 career points

-Lee Shurgot is 3 games away from 100 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Brock Souch has points in nine straight games (4-10-14)

Kooper Gizowski has points in nine straight games (9-9-18)

Bauer Dumanski has points in seven of nine games (3-7-10)

Kooper Gizowski has goals in three straight games (5)

Jet Lajoie has points in six of nine games (7-5-12)

Lee Shurgot has points in seven of nine games (2-8-10)

Terik Parascak has points in five of seven games (5-5-10)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Friday, October 24 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Saturday, October 25 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, October 31 at Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, November 1 at Seattle Thunderbirds, 6:05 pm, accesso ShoWare Center

Sunday, November 2 at Vancouver Giants, 4:00 pm, Langley Events Centre

NEWS AND NOTES

NINE GAMES DOWN: The Prince George Cougars return home to CN Centre after two big wins over the weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds (5-0 W) and Tri-City Americans (9-3 W). The Cougars now sit with a 7-2 record and stand atop the BC Division.

WHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cougars 20-year-old sniper Kooper Gizowski was named the WHL's Player of the Week. The Edmonton, AB product compiled eight points over the weekend, highlighted by his first career WHL hat-trick on Friday vs. Seattle and a career-high five-point game on Saturday vs. Tri-City. Gizowski already owns 18 points (9-9-18) through his first nine games. He was claimed off waivers by the Cats in the 2025 off- season.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.







