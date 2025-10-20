Carels, Lemire, Johnston, and Cahill Named to NHL Central Scoutings Preliminary List

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - NHL Central Scouting announced their Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Four Cougars made the list, including Carson Carels, Kayden Lemire, Dermot Johnston, and Phoenix Cahill.

Defenceman Carson Carels received an 'A' rating, identifying him as a potential first-round candidate. The 6'2" blueliner from Cypress River, MB, has had an outstanding start to the 2025-26 season, posting 11 points (3G-8A) through nine games. Over his WHL career, Carels has recorded 46 points in 69 games and represented Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he helped secure a bronze medal.

Forward Kayden Lemire earned a 'C' rating, projecting him as a potential fourth- or fifth-round selection. The 6'4" forward has already surpassed his offensive totals from last season, registering eight points (2G-6A) in nine games after collecting six points in 66 games during 2024-25.

Rookie defenceman Dermot Johnston was also assigned a 'C' rating. The 6'4" blueliner from Olds, AB, has appeared in seven games for the Cougars this season. Johnston was selected by Prince George in the second round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Rounding out the list is rookie defenceman Phoenix Cahill, who also earned a 'C' rating. The 6'1" native of Cottage Grove, MN, has tallied one assist in five games this season. Cahill was the Cougars' first-round selection (15th overall) in the 2023 U.S. Prospects Draft.

The Cougars return to action on Wednesday night when they play host to the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00 pm.







