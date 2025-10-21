Hood Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants netminder Burke Hood has been named the Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 19, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Hood went 2-0-0-0 this past weekend with a 1.50 goals-against average and .955 save percentage, stopping 64 of 67 shots thrown his way in the two games.

The 18-year-old New York Islanders draft pick was named the second star of the night in a 5-2 Giants win over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday. Hood steered aside 35 of 37 shots.

He followed it up with a clutch performance against the defending champion Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday, stopping 29 shots thrown his way, including 14 second period saves. Hood was only beaten once in a 3-1 win.

The Brandon, Man. product is 3-0-0 in his last three starts with a .949 save percentage. On the season, he now holds a 5-4-0 record with a 3.84 G.A.A. and a .879 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound goalie recently appeared in his 50th career game. Hood is now 24-17-6 in 51 career games with a 3.26 G.A.A. and .905 save percentage.

The Giants (5-6-0-1) now have points in four straight (3-0-0-1) and play next on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at home against the Portland Winterhawks for Hockey Fights Cancer night.

