5 Giants Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants forward Aaron Obobaifo

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce that five players have been listed by NHL Central Scouting on their preliminary players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft: defenceman Ryan Lin (A rating), forward Tyus Sparks (C Rating), forward Tobias Tomik (C Rating), forward Aaron Obobaifo (W rating) and forward Brett Olson (W rating).

NHL Central Scouting announced the list - a compilation of draft-eligible prospects from all the major development leagues throughout North America and Europe - on Monday morning.

Players with A ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with B ratings are considered possible second or third-round choices; those with C ratings are potential fourth or fifth-round candidates; players with a W rating are possible sixth and seventh-round picks.

Below is where the players were ranked:

Rating Last Name First Name Hometown Ht Wt Pos

A Lin Ryan Richmond, B.C. 5'11 177 D

C Sparks Tyus Boisa, Idaho 5'11 182 RW

C Tomik Tobias Trencin, Slovakia 6'0 194 LW

W Obobaifo Aaron Calgary, Alta. 5'10 175 LW

W Olson Brett Spruce Grove, Alta. 6'2 190 C

Lin (Richmond, B.C.) had already been publicly listed as an 'A' prospect, after he was the first WHL player named to team CHL for November CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Last season he was a WHL Rookie of the Year finalist, after recording 53 points in 60 games at 16-years-old, becoming just the second rookie WHL defenceman aged 16 or younger to hit the 50-point mark in 35 years. His 53 points rank seventh among U-17 defencemen in the entire CHL since 1990.

The right-shot blueliner has 13 points already in the 2025-26 season on three goals and 10 assists, which ranks first among all WHL defencemen. Internationally, Lin has won three medals with Hockey Canada: bronze at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, gold at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship and gold at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge with Canada White.

Sparks (Boise, ID) played for the Giants as a 16-year-old last season, registering 11 goals and 17 points in 53 games. He has taken a massive step this year, currently with nine points (4G-5A) in 12 games. All nine points have come at even-strength. The right-winger has a lethal shot and has gotten noticeably quicker.

Tomik (Trencin, Slovakia) joined the Giants this season after playing in the Slovakian professional league for HK Dukla Trencin, where he scored six goals and added a pair of assists for eight points in 40 games. He also recorded 11 points in seven games in the U20 Slovakian league last year, on four goals and seven assists. Tomik has six points (3G-3A) so far for the Giants in his first season in North America.

Obobaifo (Calgary, Alta.) was limited to just 13 games played last season - his first year of draft eligibility - where he put up 10 points (6G-4A). This season, he has recorded six points (2G-4A) through 12 games. Like Sparks, Obobaifo is also much quicker this season and has been moved to centre.

Olson (Spruce Grove, Alta.) for the Giants as a 16-year-old last season, registering 15 points (4G-11A) in 64 games. This season, he has five points (2G-3A) in 12 games, but he has always been defensively responsible.

Lin is one of seven players developed in the WHL that earned an 'A' rating, along with defencemen Carson Carels of the Prince George Cougars and Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders; forwards JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers and Mathis Preston of the Spokane Chiefs; and former WHL players Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers) and Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals).

