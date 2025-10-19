Giants Grab Point in Road SO Loss to Vees

Penticton, B.C.- The Vancouver Giants picked up a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Penticton Vees on Saturday night at South Okanagan Events Centre.

The loss drops the Giants' overall record to 4-6-1, while the Vees improve to 6-3-1-1.

The Giants had a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes thanks to goals from Tyus Sparks and Cameron Schmidt, but the Vees equalized with a pair of quick strikes midway through the third.

Schmidt then gave the Giants a 3-2 lead with under five minutes remaining off a brilliant individual effort, but Penticton tied it with the goaltender pulled in the final minute.

The shootout went seven shooters deep on each side, with Ryden Evers eventually scoring the shootout winner.

Kelton Pyne had a standout debut for the Giants in goal, making 40 saves on 43 shots through 65 minutes, plus five stops in the shootout.

Jacob Kvasnicka, Evers and Brittan Alstead had the goals in regulation for Penticton.

GAME SUMMARY

Sparks sniped a shot upstairs while charging down his off-wing to give the Giants a 1-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game.

Early in the second, Schmidt scored on a change-up right off a face-off after his shot was partially blocked and ended up dribbling into the net.

Vancouver had a couple power play opportunities in the second to extend their 2-0 lead to 3-0, but couldn't capitalize.

Penticton's Kvasnicka tipped a point shot from defenceman Ethan Weber on a power play to cut the Giants lead in half.

Then at the 10:23 mark of the period, Evers buried a rebound through the five hole to tie the game 2-2.

Schmidt got the G-Men back in front with 4:58 remaining when he dangled around defenceman Doogan Pederson from the right circle and finished upstairs to make it 3-2.

With only 18 seconds remaining in regulation and the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, Alstead found the back of the net to force overtime.

Overtime solved nothing, so the game went off to a shootout, where neither side scored in each of their first three attempts. Weber was the first to score, putting Penticton ahead and the game on the line. But Ryan Lin snapped one past the blocker of AJ Reyelts to keep the game going.

Evers put Penticton back in a position to win the game after he scored as the seventh shooter. Reyelts stopped Blake Chorney to end the game 4-3 in the Vees favour.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 5/13/10/3 = 31 | PEN - 8/16/16/3 = 43

PP: VAN- 0/5 | PEN - 1/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 26 | PEN - 38

3 STARS

1st: PEN - Jacob Kvasnicka - 1G, 2A, 5 SOG, +2

2nd: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 2G, 1A, 8 SOG, +2

3rd: PEN - Ryden Evers - 1G, 1A, 6 SOG, +1

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: SO LOSS - Kelton Pyne (40 saves / 43 shots) + 5/7 in shootout

Penticton: SO WIN - AJ Reyelts (28 saves / 31 shots) + 6/7 in shootout

THEY SAID IT

"We're obviously a little bit disappointed we didn't get the two points. We felt that we deserved better tonight. But overall, our team is taking steps in the right direction to be the team that we want to be. So we're proud of the group in a lot of ways." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on the game

"He was engaged. He's playing the right way. He's playing within our structure and he's buying in. He's an incredible player. Lots of talent and he can change the game on his own, as he did with that third goal to get ahead there. Just credit to him to keep building his game." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on the play of Schmidt

"Not an easy thing to do for the 20-year-old, but he is 20 and he's got that composure. Outstanding performance by him. Just makes the whole team feel comfortable. We were very happy with him." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on the play of Pyne

UPCOMING

The Giants wrap up their 3-in-3 on home ice on Sunday with a matinee against Medicine Hat at 4 p.m.

Date Opponent Time Location

Sunday, October 19 Medicine Hat 4:00 PM PDT Langley Events Centre

Friday, October 24 Portland 7:00 PM PDT Langley Events Centre

Saturday, October 25 Kamloops 6:00 PM PDT Sandman Centre

Sunday, October 26 Kamloops 4:00 PM PDT Langley Events Centre

