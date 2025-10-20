Rockets Kept in Check in 3-1 Loss Sunday

Published on October 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Nate Corbet

The Kelowna Rockets wrapped up their U.S. Division weekend with a 3-1 loss to the Tri-City Americans on Sunday afternoon at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA.

GAME SUMMARY

Tri-City jumped out to an early lead in the first period, with Cash Koch (3) and Jake Gudelj (1) finding the back of the net to put the Americans ahead 2-0 through 20 minutes.

Kelowna responded midway through the second period when Will Sharpe (2) capitalized seven seconds into a power play, ripping a glove-side shot from the left hash marks, which is his second goal in as many games. Mazden Leslie and Carson Wetsch picked up the assists on the play.

Later in the second, Hiroki Gojsic appeared to have tied the game with a buzzer-beater in tight, but the goal was waved off, leaving the Rockets trailing by one entering the third.

Kelowna pushed hard in the final frame, outshooting Tri-City 39-38 on the night, but an empty-net goal from Savin Virk (3) sealed the result for the Americans.

The loss extends the Rockets skid to five straight games as they look to regroup heading into another divisional matchup midweek.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots: Kelowna 39 | Tri-City 38

Power Play: Kelowna 1/3 | Tri-City 1/7

Faceoffs: Kelowna 21 | Tri-City 34

UP NEXT

The Rockets travel to Victoria to face the Royals on Wednesday, October 22nd, at 7:05 pm, before returning home for Hershey Candy Scramble Night on Saturday, October 25th, when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at Prospera Place.

Tickets for Saturday's game are available now at selectyourtickets.com.

