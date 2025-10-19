Oil Kings Finish Saskatchewan Weekend in Saskatoon

Published on October 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to keep things rolling on Sunday afternoon as they visit the Saskatoon Blades.

The Oil Kings have won four games in a row after a 3-2 overtime win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night in Prince Albert. Ethan MacKenzie played the overtime hero in the contest just 51 seconds into the extra frame.

Edmonton is now 9-2-0-0 on the year and remain atop the Central Division, and the Eastern Conference. However, their opponents, are the new leaders of the East Division after Saturday's results.

The Blades are 8-3-0-0 on the year now after an 8-5 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night. They did drop a decision to Moose Jaw the night prior, meaning the Blades come into today's game on the end of a three game in three nights swing.

Sunday could be a high scoring affair as well as the Oil Kings and Blades sit first and second in the Eastern Conference in goals scored with Edmonton scoring on average 4.2 goals-per-game, while Saskatoon scored on average 4 goals-per-game. Although the teams do rank third and fourth in least goals against in the conference.

Edmonton is looking for to remain perfect against the East Division with a 4-0-0-0 record heading into today. Last season, Edmonton was 1-3-0-0 against the Saskatoon Blades.

Puck drop from the SaskTel Centre is at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.







