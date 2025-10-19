Game Preview: Game 11 at Giants

Published on October 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between the Tigers and the Giants this season. Medicine Hat won their lone matchup against the Giants in the 2024-25 regular season. Andrew Basha (4A) led the team with four points.

2024-25 Season Series:

Vancouver 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 12 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Vancouver

7-3-0-0 4-6-0-1

Central - 2nd B.C. - 5th

East - 4th West - 8th

Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 2-1-0-0

Away - 1-3-0-0 Away - 2-5-0-1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Vancouver

47-17-3-1 34-26-8-0

Central - 1st B.C. - 3rd

East - 1st West - 6th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-10-3-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 13-16-5-0

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Royals 5-4 on Saturday, October 18th in the first game of their B.C. road trip. Dayton Reschny, Misha Volotovskii, Markus Ruck, and Bryce Pickford scored for the Tigers on Saturday. Jordan Switzer got the nod in net for the Tigers, and he stopped 23 of 28 shots.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford (7) Wins - Jordan Switzer (5)

Assists - Markus Ruck (10) Save % - Carter Casey (.944)

Points - Three Players Tied (11) GAA - Carter Casey (1.61)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (19) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+12)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 23.1%

Penalty Kill: 85.7%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 10 (T-6th)

Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-6th)

Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-6th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 6 (T-2nd)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

Game Winning Goals Gavin Kor - 1 (T-10th)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-10th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-10th)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-10th)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-10th)

Riley Steen - 1 (T-10th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-10th)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-6th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-6th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-6th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-6th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - +11 (T-6th)

Misha Volotovskii - +10 (T-9th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 1.61 (3rd)

Save Percentage Carter Casey - .944 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 5 (T-3rd)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-2nd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Misha Volotovskii 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Carter Cunningham 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Kadon McCann 150 Career Games Played 145 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Victoria Royals 5-4 L @ Prince George Cougars - Wed. Oct 22 7:00PM (PDT)

VS Spokane Chiefs 3-2 W @ Kamloops Blazers - Fri. Oct 24 7:00PM (PDT)

VS Portland Winterhawks 5-0 W @ Kelowna Rockets - Sat. Oct. 25 6:05PM (PDT)

@ Calgary Hitmen 4-2 L @ Penticton Vees - Mon. Oct. 27 6:35PM (PDT)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 W @ Edmonton Oil Kings - Sat. Nov 1 2:00PM (MDT)







