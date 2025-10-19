Preview: Chiefs Face Hitmen in Rare Sunday Afternoon Match-Up

Published on October 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, A.B. -The Spokane Chiefs face the Calgary Hitmen in a rare Sunday afternoon match-up at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

LOCATION: Scotiabank Saddledome

TIME: 1:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 12:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

