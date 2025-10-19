Cougars Explode for Six in the Third to Rout Americans, 9-3, in Kennewick

Published on October 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Prince George Cougars exploded for six goals in the third period to cruise past the Tri-City Americans 9-3 on Saturday night at the Toyota Center. The Cats erupted for four goals in just 67 seconds in the final frame, three of which came on the power play. Kooper Gizowski and Terik Parascak both recorded five-point nights in the victory, while Josh Ravensbergen made 23 saves on 26 shots for his fourth win of the season.

In the opening period, the Cougars came out firing. Kooper Gizowski opened the scoring just 1:51 into the game with his ninth goal of the season, extending his point streak to nine games. Shortly after, Brock Souch capitalized on the power play at 5:49 to make it 2-0. Just 13 seconds later, Jett Lajoie buried his sixth of the campaign, forcing Tri-City to make a goaltending change as Xavier Wendt replaced Ryan Grout, who allowed three goals on eight shots. The Cougars carried a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

In the second, Tri-City mounted a pushback. Savin Virk got the Americans on the board with a power-play goal at 10:07, followed by Ismail Abougouche at 12:03 to make it 3-2. Later in the frame, the Americans struck short-handed as Cruz Pavao scored on a breakaway after Carson Carels was hauled down, tying the game 3-3. In the closing seconds, Terik Parascak was high-sticked on a 5-on-3 power play and headed to the dressing room for repairs. The Cougars carried the extended power play into the third with the game tied.

What followed was a third period to remember. Prince George struck three times on the power play in just 48 seconds. Parascak (1:29), Bauer Dumanski (2:03), and Carson Carels (2:17) each found the back of the net, blowing the game wide open. Just 19 seconds later, Corbin Vaughan added his first of the season at 2:36. Parascak then scored short-handed at 4:04, and Dmitri Yakutsenak capped off the scoring at 9:03, sealing an emphatic 9-3 win.

"Junior Hockey at its finest right there", joked Carter Rigby in the post-game show. "The resilience and leadership from our group tonight was fabulous. You lose Perry (Terik Parascak) there for a little bit at the end of the second and then he gets back on gets the train to roll in th e right direction. It was a wild one, but proud of the group for sticking with it when it was tied in a tough barn and thankful to pull that one out."

The Cougars outscored the opposition a combined 14-3 over the two games against the Americans and the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Prince George Cougars return to CN Centre for a three-game set which begins Wednesday, October 22nd against the defending champion Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00 pm.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.