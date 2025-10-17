Oil Kings Donate to Edmonton's Food Bank for Third Straight Year

Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to announce that they have donated 1,874 pounds of food and $1,000 in cash to Edmonton's Food Bank after the clubs third annual food drive Monday, October 13!

That brings the three-year total for the Oil Kings food drive up to over 6,500 pounds of food and more than $3,000 in cash to Edmonton's Food Bank that is currently serving over 43,000 people per month.

Oil Kings fans brought the noise to the game on Monday as the Oil Kings defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-2. Fans brough boxes of Catelli pasta, macaroni and cheese, and more non-perishable food items in support of Edmonton's Food Bank.

The Oil Kings would like to give a huge shoutout to the best fans in the WHL for once again answering the call to help those less fortunate in the capital region.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.