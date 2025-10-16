Vees Announce Ladies Night October 18

The Penticton Vees today announced Ladies Night on Oct. 18 at the South Okanagan Events Centre when they host the Vancouver Giants at 6:00PM.

The game will be themed around celebrating the women in our community.

The Vees will be offering half priced wine all game long on Saturday and will have draw prizing for the ladies in attendance. Fans can also expect an extra dose of Taylor Swift and Shania Twain from the DJ that night.

Saturday is the second game of a weekend double header at the SOEC. The Vees welcome the WHL Western Conference leading Everett Silvertips on Friday at 7:00PM.







