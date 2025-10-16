Oil Kings Survive Third Period Comeback from Winterhawks, Remain Perfect at Home

Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have won three games in a row after a 6-3 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

As they've done in their previous home games, the Oil Kings scored first, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after one period of play. Poul Andersen finished off a forced turnover by Max Curran to give Edmonton the 1-0 lead halfway through the frame. That was followed up by Kayden Stroeder capitalizing on a goalmouth scramble, and a Lukas Sawchyn whacking home a rebound late in the period to make it 3-0.

Joe Iginla added a powerplay marker with 38 seconds to go in the 2nd period to give Edmonton the 4-0 lead.

The Winterhawks weren't going to go quietly though as the visitors scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Jordan Duguay scored on a powerplay early in the third, Alex Weiermair added one about eight minutes in, and Duguay added one shorthanded to bring things to within a goal. Edmonton held on though, adding an insurance marker from Landon Hanson with about three minutes to play before Lukas Sawchyn tossed one into the empty net.

Edmonton outshot the Winterhawks 34-32 in the contest, while both teams were 1-for-5 on the powerplay.

The Oil Kings improve to 4-0-0-0 on Rogers Place ice this season, and are now 8-2-0-0 overall on the season, sitting atop the Eastern conference. Edmonton will head to Saskatchewan to take on Prince Albert and Saskatoon this weekend.







