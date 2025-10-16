Vieillard Stars as Chiefs Bounce Back with Shootout Victory

Lethbridge, AB - The Spokane Chiefs visited Lethbridge on Wednesday night for a rare matchup with the Hurricanes.

The first period was quick and quiet with only a few rare stops. One of those stops however, gave the Spokane Chiefs the lead, through a wicked wrister from Smyth Rebman.

Sather and Harrington combined to provide the assists, and give the Chiefs the 1-0 advantage that would last all the way to the third period.

Just 30 seconds into the final frame, Lethbridge found the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Brody Gillespie stole the lead back at 10:55 after an industrious forecheck forced the turnover.

After scoring within a minute of the third period starting, the Hurricanes would score again with less than a minute to play, tying the game after regulation.

In the overtime period, both teams had a flurry of chances with Mathis Preston coming closest for the Chiefs. Neither team could break the deadlock and the game would go to a shootout, the first of the season for both clubs.

In the shootout it was Chiefs' star Mathis Preston stepping up.

Linus Vieillard was impressive all night long, but never more so than in the shootout. The Chiefs' import goaltender made all three stops to earn his first career WHL win.

The Chiefs' bench jumped onto the ice to congratulate the netminder, who made 30 saves plus three in the shootout to earn second star of the game.

Spokane will look to ride this momentum into their next stop on the Central Swing, in Red Deer on Saturday night.

