Chiefs' Defense Holds Steady with 2-1 Victory Over Seattle Saturday Night

Published on October 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kent, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs got their six-game road trip off to a good start Saturday night as they secured a gritty 2-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The first period was a penalty-filled affair that ultimately ended in neither team finding the back of the net, as Carter Esler turned aside all six Thunderbird shots.

NHL Draft eligible forward Mathis Preston broke the draw a little over halfway through the second period, scoring his sixth goal in seven games with help from defensemen Nathan Mayes and Owen Schoettler.

In the final minute of the middle frame, Spokane's power play finally connected as Ethan Hughes netted his first goal in a Chiefs sweater after picking up a beautiful feed from Assanali Sarkenov. Cohen Harris also earned an assist on the play.

The Thunderbirds got within one at 9:10 in the third as Brayden Holberton scored his first goal of the season. Thanks to some stellar saves by Esler combined with a flurry of blocked shots by Chiefs' skaters, Spokane held on through the back half of the third to secure the 2-1 victory.

The Chiefs went 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. They outshot Seattle 35-21, while Esler nearly logged his second-straight shutout after stopping all but one of the Thunderbirds' attempts.

Preston's 10 points (6G-4A) lead the team through the first seven games of the season.

The Chiefs will continue their road trip north of the border, starting with a 2025 WHL Championship rematch on Tuesday against the Medicine Hat Tigers.







