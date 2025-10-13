Broncos Hold off Late Push to Beat Wheat Kings in Season Series Opener

Published on October 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos opened their season series against the Brandon Wheat Kings with a 5-4 road win on Sunday night at Assiniboine Credit Union Place.

Fueled by a fast start and a strong performance in their own zone, the Broncos grabbed momentum early and held on late, improving their record to 5-3-0-0 on the season.

Swift Current jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period thanks to a pair of power play goals. Zach Pantelakis got the Broncos on the board at 6:43, burying a setup from Hudson Darby and Josh McGregor. Just over two minutes later, Stepan Kuryachenkov doubled the lead on the man advantage with assists from Jace McFaul and Noah Kosick.

The Broncos poured it on early in the second period, extending their lead to 4-0. Josh McGregor scored just 2:47 in, followed quickly by Sawyer Dingman at 3:24. The Wheat Kings responded with a pushback, netting two in the middle frame - Luke Mistelbacher at 6:03 and Caleb Hadland at 12:18 - but Hudson Darby's goal at 10:31 stood up as the eventual game-winner.

Swift Current goaltender Joey Rocha was had a big performance, turning aside 41 of Brandon's 45 shots, including several key saves in the dying minutes as the Wheat Kings pressed with an extra attacker.

"Rocha was the difference tonight," said Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva. "We played the right way and got the lead, then too many players cheated thinking about points. Thankfully Joey was there to secure the win. We are always learning and tonight is another learning experience for everyone."

Brandon led in shots on goal (45-17) and faceoffs (45-28), and mounted a third-period comeback attempt. Joby Baumuller and Luke Mistelbacher each scored in the final five minutes, with Mistelbacher's second of the game coming at 17:47 to make it a one-goal contest. But despite pulling their goalie and generating constant pressure, the Wheat Kings couldn't find the equalizer.

Swift Current finished 2-for-5 on the power play, while Brandon was held scoreless on four opportunities.

The Broncos return home on Saturday, October 18, to host the Kamloops Blazers at the InnovationPlex.







