Late Goal Sinks Cougars in 4-3 Battle with Tri-City

Published on October 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars concluded the weekend set with a 4-3 setback to the Tri-City Americans, Sunday afternoon at the CN Centre.

Despite a slow start, the Cougars' power play continued to deliver. Kooper Gizowski hammered a one-timer from the right circle at 9:15 to open the scoring. Tri-City responded with strong pressure, firing 13 shots in the opening period and tying the game when Crew Martinson netted his first WHL goal, beating Josh Ravensbergen at 10:45. The Cougars managed just four shots in the frame, matching a season low. The period also featured a spirited scrap between Jack Finnegan and Ismail Abougouche at 15:08.

In the second period, the Americans took their first lead when David Krcal scored his first of the season at 1:43. Tri-City extended the advantage late in the frame, as Cruz Pavao finished off a 2-on-1 play from Savin Virk at 18:08. The Cougars answered quickly, however, with Carson Carels jamming home a rebound for his second of the season at 19:09. Prince George trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes - the first time they've been behind after two periods this season.

In the third, the Cougars peppered the Americans with shots and found the equalizer when captain Bauer Dumanski blasted a one-timer past Xavier Wendt at 3:20. Prince George continued to press but couldn't find the go-ahead goal. Tri-City capitalized late, as Jakub Vanecek's point shot beat Ravensbergen to give the visitors a 4-3 lead. The Americans held firm in the final minute to secure the victory.

Post-Game Interview with GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/10/12195958/Post-Game-Mark-Lamb-Oct-12.mp3







Western Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.