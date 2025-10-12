Parascak Pots a Pair and Levshyn Shines as PG Gets Back on Track at Home

Published on October 12, 2025

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars clawed their way back into the win column with a 3-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans on Saturday night at CN Centre.

In the opening period, the Cougars jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in just 11 seconds. Terik Parascak opened the scoring on the power play, jamming the puck past goaltender Ryan Grout at 4:02. Moments later, Aiden Foster doubled the lead at 4:13, blasting home a one-timer from the left circle. Prince George dominated the opening frame, outshooting the Americans 13-0 and leading 2-0 after 20 minutes.

The second period began with a spirited tilt between 6'4" forward Kayden Lemire and 6'3" defenceman Charlie Elick. Tri-City cut into the lead when Cruz Pavao tucked in his second of the season past Alexander Levshyn at 6:02. The Cougars responded midway through the period as Parascak restored the two-goal cushion, slipping a shot five-hole on Grout during a breakaway at 13:40. Prince George carried a 3-1 advantage into the third.

In the final frame, the Americans pushed back. Alexander Laing wristed a shot off the post that deflected off Levshyn and in, marking his first career WHL goal at 3:42. Tri-City continued to press, firing 12 shots in the period, but Levshyn stood tall with several terrific saves while the Cougars blocked key shots down the stretch to secure the 3-2 win.







