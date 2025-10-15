Stroeder Earns Spot on Team Canada White for World Under-17 Hockey Challege

Edmonton, Alta. - Hockey Canada announced today their rosters for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Oil Kings rookie forward Kayden Stroeder has earned a spot on Team Canada White for the tournament.

The Lanigan, Sask. product has played in two games this season, earning one assist. In 16 games last season, the 16-year-old tallied eight points. Stroeder is joined by seven other WHLers on Team Canada White as well as Oil Kings Assistant Coach Kyle Chipchura who will serve as an Assistant Coach at the tournament.

The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge runs from November 2-8.

