44 CHL Players on Canada's Rosters for 2025 World U17 Hockey Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 44 CHL players have been selected to represent Canada Red and Canada White at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, taking place November 2-8 at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia. The contingent features 19 players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), 17 from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and eight from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), all vying to help Canada Red or Canada White capture gold in Truro (see the rosters for both teams below).

In total, 38 CHL clubs are represented. Six teams lead the way with two players each: the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL), Regina Pats (WHL), Victoria Royals (WHL), Kingston Frontenacs (OHL), Sarnia Sting (OHL), and the Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL).

Among the standouts are Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / WHL), Kaden McGregor (Peterborough Petes / OHL), and Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL) - the first-overall selections in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, 2025 OHL Priority Selection, and 2025 QMJHL Draft, respectively.

Other notable U17 standouts include Chase Surkan (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL; 6G-3A in 7 GP), who leads all U17 skaters in the CHL and WHL in both goals (6) and points (9); Colt Carter (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL; 4G-5A in 8 GP), who shares the CHL/WHL U17 scoring lead with nine points and is the highest-scoring U17 defenceman in the CHL; and Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs / OHL; 4G-5A in 9 GP), who shares the CHL U17 scoring lead with nine points and paces all OHL U17s. In the QMJHL, Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL; 4G-3A in 9 GP) and Loïk Gariépy (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL; 3G-4A in 7 GP) sit atop the U17 scoring race.

The rosters were selected by head scout Byron Bonora, Program of Excellence general manager Alan Millar, and Mike Johnston (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), U17 lead with the POE management group. Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations, and Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, also provided input, along with regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Scott Grieve (Ontario), Jared Power (West), Rob Simpson (Ontario), and Darren Sutherland (Atlantic). U17 directors of operations Dave Drinkill (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) and Dylan Seca (Sarnia Sting / OHL) provided additional support.

Two CHL bench bosses will guide Canada at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, with Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) serving as head coach of Canada Red and Scott Barney (Sudbury Wolves / OHL) as head coach of Canada White.

The 2025 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 2, with Canada Red taking on Finland at 3:30 p.m. AT and Canada White facing off against Sweden at 7:30 p.m. AT. Teams will play two preliminary-round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 8 with the medal games. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Truro, Amherst, and Wolfville on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. AT.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the medal games; check local listings for details.

Fans looking to secure their seat to watch the top under-17 players from five countries can purchase a variety of ticket options, including full-event packages, weekend packages, family packages, and single-game tickets at HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets.

More than 2,000 NHL draft picks have suited up since the inception of the U17 World Challenge (previously known as the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and Quebec Esso Cup) in 1986, including 11 CHL alumni since 2001 who were later drafted first overall to the NHL (Rick Nash, 2002; Marc-André Fleury, 2003; Patrick Kane, 2007; John Tavares, 2009; Taylor Hall, 2010, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 2011; Nathan MacKinnon, 2013; Aaron Ekblad, 2014; Connor McDavid, 2015; Alexis Lafrenière, 2020; Matthew Schaefer, 2025).

For more information on Hockey Canada and the U17 World Challenge, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Canada Red (22)

(G) Mathys Fortin, Saint-Eustache (LHM18AAAQ) / Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

(G) Leif Oaten, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

(D) Peter Green, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

(D) Owen Hayden, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

(D) Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild (WHL)

(D) Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

(D) Quinn Norman, Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)

(D) Joaquin Geras, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

(D) Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

(F) Max Delisle, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

(F) Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

(F) Mirco Dufour, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

(F) Camryn Warren, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

(F) Loïk Gariépy, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

(F) Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

(F) Ryerson Edgar, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

(F) Benjamin Veitch, Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)

(F) Alexis Joseph, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

(F) Antoine Provencher, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

(F) Blake Chorney, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

(F) John McLaughlin, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

(F) Charlie Murata, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Canada White (22)

(G) Sam Berthiaume, Truro (MHL) / Cape Breton Eagles (QMHJL)

(G) Cash Christie, SAHA (CSSHL) / Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

(D) Matt Henderson, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

(D) Kaden Aucoin, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

(D) Calder Hamilton, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

(D) Alexander Forrest, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

(D) Aden Bouchard, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

(D) Thomas Charbonneau, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

(D) Cooper McAslan, London (GOHL) / London Knights (OHL)

(F) Sam Roberts, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

(F) Brenner Lammens, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

(F) Jacob Schwartz, Victoria Royals (WHL)

(F) Kayden Stroeder, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

(F) Aleks Kulemin, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

(F) Brock Chitaroni, Ottawa 67's (OHL)

(F) Kaden McGregor, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

(F) Eli McKamey, Victoria Royals (WHL)

(F) Ryan Hanrahan, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

(F) Maddox Schultz, Regina Pats (WHL)

(F) Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

(F) Liam Pue, Regina Pats (WHL)

(F) Jaakko Wycisk, Guelph Storm (OHL)







Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.